Purdue closed out 2022 against Florida A&M with an undefeated record and its second consecutive undefeated nonconference season.
The Boilermakers (13-0, 2-0 Big Ten) faced the Rattlers (2-9) for the first time in program history and won 82-49 Thursday night in Mackey Arena.
Brandon Newman led the team in scoring with 18 points on 7 for 13 shooting and hit three 3-pointers. The junior guard also had five blocks, “looking like LeBron chasing those guys down,” as Zach Edey put it.
“He’s gotta find himself in games,” head coach Matt Painter said. “You know, get comfortable and take what comes his way. Sometimes when he starts forcing things, he puts himself in bonds, but when he takes his shots and his opportunities, he’s been very effective.
Edey picked up his 10th double-double of the year with 14 points and 10 rebounds. The junior center was back in action after missing the previous game against New Orleans with an illness. The junior center played 22 minutes — tied with Braden Smith for the most minutes of any Boiler in the game.
Thirteen Boilermakers saw the court in their 33-point margin of victory, and it was the third game this season that Painter subbed in the walk-ons.
Trey Kaufman-Renn reached double-digit points for two consecutive games, after dropping a 24-point double-double last game in Edey’s absence.
Purdue’s next game will be on Monday against Rutgers in Mackey Arena. The conference season gets fully underway at 7 p.m. and will be aired on the Big Ten Network.