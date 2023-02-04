Another dominant performance from projected National Player of the Year Zach Edey was not enough for the Boilers to win it on Saturday.
No. 1 Purdue (22-2, 11-2 Big Ten) was toppled on the road by No. 21 Indiana (16-7, 7-5) 79-74 in a spirited rivalry clash. It was so spirited, the refs gave an announcement to Assembly Hall in the second half after another call unpopular with the Hoosier crowd that if one more thing was thrown on the court, it would be a technical foul. Nothing else was thrown on the court, but it didn't get any quieter.
Purdue was unable to overcome an out-of-sorts first half, as the team turned the ball over 11 times and missed six of their 15 free throws.
"They came out ready to go, I don't think we came out as ready as they did," fifth-year senior David Jenkins said in a post-game press conference.
"Not concentrating and not being tough," Purdue head coach Matt Painter said of the first half issues.
"Pick-sixes kill you," he said, referring to possessions where Indiana stole the ball and drove for a layup on the other end of the court. IU had 12 points in these instances, 10 coming in the first half alone.
The Boilers came out stronger in the second, propelled by Edey, who scored the first 6 points of the half for the Boilers on three straight Purdue possessions. The Hoosiers couldn't stop Edey from getting the ball down low, and they were even further powerless against his mix of post moves and skillful touch around the rim.
Edey’s 18 second-half points and 10 rebounds didn't get them over the hump in the end. He finished with 33 and 18. The team improved to shoot 36% from beyond the arc in the second half, compared to just 29% in the first, only giving up five turnovers in the second period to boot.
The battle of the bigs between Edey and IU’s Jackson-Davis was a feature of the pre-game conversation around the contest, and they didn't disappoint. The sizable stars scored 58 points collectively and hauled in 25 rebounds. The matchup will be an important reference point for the two contenders for National Player of the Year.
Matt Painter recruited Jackson-Davis heavily and was complimentary of his progression through the years, including his play in today's game. "(Jackson-Davis) was physical," Painter said. "Our guys were bouncing off of him."
At the 13-minute mark of the second half, Purdue had the game within 5 points after a drive from Gillis. IU then responded with a 6-0 run, capped by a fast break layup by Jackson-Davis. One possession later, an offensive foul by Edey sent Assembly Hall into pandemonium and prompted Matt Painter to call a timeout to stave off the crimson momentum.
Purdue further cut the lead as the half went on, and the two team’s shooting quality went in opposite directions. Midway through the half, the Boilers made three straight 3's to trim the deficit to 4, with the Hoosiers leading 63-59.
The Indiana lead meandered around 4 points for the next 7 minutes, getting as high as 6 and as low as 2 before the Boilers pulled within 1 on a Braden Smith layup. The arena quieted with two minutes to go.
Then IU went on a 5-0 run as a fruitless Purdue possession was sandwiched in between an IU bucket and free throws.
Facing a 5-point deficit with 22 seconds left, the Boilers were unable to get enough stops to win. IU scored on its next two possessions to stay even with Purdue, which also scored on those possessions.
Physicality was a constant presence between the rivals, in instances both excused by the refs and not. After a particularly hard foul by Purdue forward Mason Gillis on Indiana’s Malik Reneau, IU’s star center Trayce Jackson-Davis got in Gillis’s face, igniting a short-lived standoff between the teams and a bevy of boos from the home crowd.
The teams combined for 35 fouls, including 19 from Indiana. Purdue couldn't capitalize on the whistles however, shooting just 59% from the free-throw line.
The Boiler's next game will be in the friendly confines of Mackey Arena versus the Iowa Hawkeyes.