For better or worse, the Purdue men’s basketball team has little time to prepare for its next opponent after losing at Nebraska on Sunday night.
The Boilermakers (6-4) visit Ohio University (7-3) for a 9 p.m. game on Tuesday night. The game will be telecast by ESPN2.
It will be the first time since 2001 that the Bobcats have hosted a Big Ten team – and that was Wisconsin which won, 77-71, in the Athens, Ohio Convocation Center.
The Boilermakers are 5-2 against the Bobcats all-time including last year’s Purdue win, 95-67, in Mackey Arena.
Ohio enters the game on a 4-game win streak. It has beaned Middle Tennessee, Detroit Mercy, Rio Grande and Tennessee Tech since Nov. 24. The Bobcats three losses have come to teams in major conferences – at Villanova, 78-54, vs. Baylor, 76-53, and vs. Utah, 80-66.
Ohio is averaging 74.4 points per game, 35.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists and 7.3 steals. It holds opponents to 65.8 points, 32 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 6.1 steals per game.
Purdue, meanwhile, averages 67.6 points, 39.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists and 6.7 steals. Opponents are averaging 56.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists and 5.5 steals.
The Bobcats have size – all starters stand at 6-3 or taller. Leading scorer, Jason Preston, a 6-4 sophomore guard, averages 16.9 points per game. The second leading scorer is Ben Vander Plas, 6-8 sophomore forward averages 13.6 per game.
Other starters include Lunden McDay, 6-3 freshman guard (8.4 points per game), Sylvester Ogbanda, 6-10 senior forward (8.1 per game) and Mason McMurray, 6-7 freshman forward (3.1 per game).
Ogbanda, from Nigeria who played his first three seasons at Georgia Tech before transferring, leads the team in rebounding averaging 6.6 per game. He also leads the team in field goal percentage at 60.0 percent.
Preston is third in the nation in total assists on the season and non-starter Jordan Dartis, a 6-3 senior, is 39th nationally in 3-point goals per game. Dartis has made 27 from long distance out of 69 attempts. He is the team’s third leading scorer at 12.9 points per game.
• Ohio is coached by Jeff Boals, an Ohio graduate, who is in his first season in Athens. Previously, he was the head coach at Stony Brook and had a record of 55-42 there. He started his coaching career as an Ohio assistant from 1995-96. He was also an assistant to Thad Matta at Ohio State from 2009-16.
• Boals was hired at Ohio by athletic director Jim Schaus, a Purdue graduate. Schaus’ dad, Fred, coached the Boilermakers
• ESPN announcers are Kevin Brown and Purdue alumnus Robbie Hummel.
Purdue Notes:
• The Boilermakers shot a season-low 30.4 percent (24 of 79) in its loss to Nebraska, going just 6 of 35 (.171) from 3-point range.
• The loss overshadowed a monster game by sophomore Trevion Williams, who had 18 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and two steals. He tied a school record with 10 offensive rebounds.
• Williams' 16 rebounds were the most since Caleb Swanigan had 17 against Rutgers on Feb. 14, 2017.
• Since the 2010-11 season, Williams is 1 of 6 players nationally to have at least 18 points, 16 points and three assists in a game in under 25 minutes. He is the only high-major player on the list.
• Purdue leads the all-time series with Ohio by a 5-2 margin, including a 95- 67 victory last season at Mackey Arena. Carsen Edwards scored 30 points in that contest.
• The Boilermakers are 56-16 all-time against the Mid-American Conference (MAC). They have won three straight games against the league, dating to their last game on the road against a mid-major, a 47-44 setback at Eastern Michigan on Dec. 8, 2012.
• Purdue has scuffed on the offensive end the last two games, averaging just 57.0 points per game while shooting 34.1 percent from the field and just 19.3 percent (11 of 57) from 3-point range.
• The Boilermakers have also struggled away from Mackey Arena. In their two true road games, Purdue is averaging just 55.5 points per game and shooting 31.8 percent from the field and 20.3 (12 of 59) percent from long range. The Boilermakers are just 11 of 26 (.423) from the free throw line.
• Purdue has outrebounded every team it has played this year, ranking 19th nationally in rebound margin.
• Purdue has had three straight games of single-digit turnovers and in ve of its last seven games (VCU, Florida State).
• Purdue's two centers (Trevion Williams, Matt Haarms) are shooting a combined 76 of 120 (.633) from the field. The rest of the roster is shooting a combined 176 of 484 (.364) from the field.
• Purdue has held its first 10 opponents to 70 or fewer points, the longest streak since the 2010-11 squad held its first 19 opponents to 70 or fewer points.
• Purdue has shot 12 or fewer free throws in each of the last three games (26 free throws total). Opponents have shot just 21 free throws. The two teams have been called for 73 total fouls over the last three games.
• Purdue is 6-0 this year when holding foes to 59 or fewer points. The Boilermakers are 0-4 when allowing 60-plus.
• Purdue's 25 road wins since the start of the 2015-16 season are the seventh most among major-college programs during that span.
• Purdue has struggled in the first game back after final exams and it showed in the loss to Nebraska on Sunday. Since the 2011-12 season, Purdue is 2-6 in the first game back after exams. However, in the second game following exams, the Boilermakers are 7-1.
• Purdue is 4-4 this year against unranked teams. Over the two previous years, the Boilermakers were 47-7 (.870) vs. unranked teams. Purdue went 20-4 a year and 27-3 in the 2017-18 season.
Ohio Notes:
• This is the eighth all-time meeting between Ohio and Purdue.
• Purdue leads the all-time series, 5-2.
• The Bobcats and Boilermakers last met last season on Dec. 20, 2018. Ohio fell to Purdue, 95-67.
• The Bobcats are 23-68 (.255) all-time against current members of the Big Ten.
• Ohio's last win over a Big Ten opponent occurred on March 16, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn., when the No. 13-seeded Bobcats upset No. 4-seeded Michigan, 65-60, in the second round of the 2012 NCAA Championship.
• Ohio last hosted a Big Ten team at home on Dec. 8, 2001, falling to Wisconsin, 77-71 inside the Convo.
• Ohio last defeated a Big Ten team in the Convo on Dec. 15, 1971 when the Bobcats downs #12 Indiana, 79-70.
• Ohio defeated No. 13 Purdue inside the Convo on Dec. 6, 1969, 80-79.
• Sophomore guard Jason Preston is currently third in the nation in total assists and third in assists per game (8.6).
• Ohio is coming off of an 81-54 victory over Detroit Mercy on Nov. 30 inside the Convo.
• Ohio has registered an impressive 511-167 (.756) all-time record at the Convocation Center, which opened in 1968.
• The Bobcats are now on game four of their six-game homestand to close out December.
– Purdue Athletics Communications and Ohio University Sports Information contributed to this report.