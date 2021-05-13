The Big Ten conference has released the men's slate of opponents for single-play and home-and-away series for the 2021-2022 season.
The Boilermakers will face Maryland, Nebraska and Ohio State in single-play home games while Michigan State, Minnesota and Penn State will be single-play away games, according to a news release Thursday.
Purdue will play home and away games against all other Big Ten opponents.
For the fourth straight season, the Big Ten will play 20 games with three protected rivalries in the season. Purdue and Indiana will continue their rivalry along with Northwestern and Illinois as well as Michigan and Michigan State.
Game times and broadcasting will be announced later.