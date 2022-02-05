Just like that, the Boilermakers made history.
In what would be an 82-76 win over the Michigan Wolverines (11-9, 5-5 Big Ten), Purdue (20-3, 9-3 Big Ten) became the first team in the Big Ten to earn 1,000 Big Ten wins.
Highlighted by eight dunks, the most in a single game coached by Matt Painter, the Boilermakers cruised to a crucial conference win against the Michigan Wolverines in what would be Painter’s 400th career win as a head coach.
Each dunk was met by an emphatic roar from the Mackey Arena crowd, one that reached 115.3 decibels after senior forward Trevion Williams made a huge layup to put Purdue ahead by 11 points. The noise was seven decibels shy of the Mackey Arena record, according to Purdue Athletics.
Purdue was originally scheduled to play Michigan in mid-January. COVID issues within the Wolverines’ program postponed the game until today.
Coming off an 88-73 win against Minnesota, the team’s most recent in a four-game win streak, the Boilermakers looked poised to build upon their momentum and earn a long-awaited win against Michigan.
The Wolverines, who recently won 85-79 against Nebraska, looked to shock a sold-out Mackey crowd and continue their winning streak of five straight games against Purdue. Head coach Juwan Howard is 3-0 against the Boilermakers since he was first hired from the Miami Heat in 2019.
One of the key matchups in the game was the battle between two sophomore 7-foot centers: Purdue’s Zach Edey and Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson. Dickinson started the game off hot, knocking down two mid-range jumpers and a layup, while Edey threw down emphatic dunks whenever he had the chance.
Impressively, Purdue did not commit a single foul in the first half. In comparison, Michigan committed four.
Four early 3-pointers, two from sophomore forward Mason Gillis and one from senior guard Sasha Stefanovic, helped propel Purdue to a 22-14 lead halfway through the first half. Williams hit the eighth 3-point basket of his career and his first since an early-January matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers.
After a short run by Michigan, a trio of dunks from Edey and sophomore guard Jaden Ivey got the Mackey crowd into an absolute frenzy. Their energy quickly turned into pure silence as Dickinson responded with two 3-point shots of his own, cutting the Boilermaker lead to just 1 point.
A plethora of Purdue alumni and celebrity Purdue fans made their way to Mackey Arena to watch the game, including former Purdue basketball guard Ryan Cline, Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier and Purdue basketball legend Carl Landry. Cline notably scored 27 points in Purdue’s 2019 Sweet Sixteen matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers, hitting seven 3-point shots to pair with then-junior guard Carsen Edwards’s 29 points in an overtime thriller.
The Ivey and Edey duo led the Purdue offense to start the second half. However, it was a back and forth battle with both teams with Purdue going 4 for 4 and Michigan going 5 for 5.
Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey led Purdue in scoring with 23 points and 6 rebounds. Both Williams and Edey combined for 32 points in 40 minutes of play.
Once again, Purdue struggled to defend the three-point line, allowing Michigan to shoot for 44.4% from deep. Combined with a seemingly can’t-miss night from Dickinson, the Wolverines stayed close with the Boilermakers.
Purdue will stay in Mackey when they take on the Illinois Fighting Illini this Tuesday at 9 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.