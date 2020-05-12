Purdue basketball has confirmed that a second player has entered the transfer portal.
A spokesperson for the basketball program indicated that Coach Matt Painter would not have a public statement on the matter at this time.
Guard Nojel Eastern, who just completed his junior year, has indicated his intent to consider transferring to another institution, first reported by Gold and Black Illustrated early Tuesday afternoon. Just two weeks ago he entered his name to possibly enter the NBA draft.
Eastern posted a brief Tweet about his decision. It simply said, "Thank You Purdue."
Thank you Purdue🖤💛— Nojel Eastern (@NEblessed_20) May 12, 2020
Purdue basketball issued a three-sentence announcement confirming the possible transfer by mid-afternoon Tuesday.
It read, "Purdue men’s basketball head coach Matt Painter has announced that Nojel Eastern has entered the transfer portal. Eastern, a 6-foot, 7-inch guard from Evanston, Illinois, averaged 4.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 42.0 percent from the field and 48.5 percent from the free throw line a year ago for the Boilermakers. He was 0 for 3 from long distance."
Once Eastern has entered his name into the transfer pool, he has the option to look at other schools. He can decided to remain at Purdue, too.
Eastern, a 6-7 guard from Evanston, Illinois, played in 27 of Purdue's 31 games in 2019-20, averaging 4.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. He led the team with 85 assists and 33 steals. He was one of give Big Ten players to earn the all-defensive team honors.
Eastern would be the second Purdue player to enter the portal this season. Earlier, center Matt Haarms entered the pool and eventually announced he would transfer to Brigham Young.
Eastern, who has not graduated from Purdue, would have to sit out a year to transfer to another Division I program if he so chooses.