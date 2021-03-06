While students braved the chilly weather in Ross-Ade Stadium to watch the game on the video board, Purdue led Indiana for the entire second half and defeated the Hoosiers in adjacent Mackey Arena on Saturday afternoon.
In a rivalry showdown that was often ugly, sometimes unnervingly close and which ultimately ended 67-58, Purdue earned its fifth straight win. The Boilers gained their ninth straight series win over IU and secured the fourth seed in the Big Ten tournament next week.
When the game ended, a short burst of cheers and hollers erupted from fans waiting in line for Harry's Chocolate Shop in Chauncey Village.
💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟!☑️: #B1GTourney double-bye.☑️: 9th straight win in rivalry.☑️: 5th straight win overall.☑️: 11-1 home record.☑️: 13-6 #B1G record. 𝐈 𝐆𝐎𝐓𝐓𝐀 𝐒𝐀𝐘...𝐓𝐎𝐃𝐀𝐘 𝐖𝐀𝐒 𝐀 𝐆𝐎𝐎𝐃 𝐃𝐀𝐘! 😎 pic.twitter.com/oqR7lwEFad— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 6, 2021
The rivalry drew a smaller crowd because of COVID-19 regulations, but Mackey Arena still erupted when back-to-back dunks from freshman center Zach Edey gave the Boilermakers (18-8, 13-6 Big Ten) the lead after they trailed for the first few minutes of the game. Edey landed three more dunks in the second half and ended with a game-high 20 points and nine rebounds.
"There wasn't any magic to it. It's just, I get the ball, down low and I score," Edey said. "Or I shoot my free throws and I score."
The Hoosiers (12-14, 7-12) took the lead early in the game and out-shot the Boilers, but Purdue quickly claimed the lead and kept it for the remainder of the game. Indiana whittled that lead down to a few points in bursts throughout the rest of the game, but the Boilermakers didn't give up their advantage.
"We were just real careless with the ball early on and we just had some quick turnovers that they were able to capitalize on," junior guard Sasha Stefanovic said.
The 9-point lead Purdue built in the first half was the difference in the game. The two teams each scored 38 points in the second half, but the Hoosiers ended the game at the same deficit by which they trailed in the first.
Purdue outperformed its opponent in every category except one: The Boilers' turnovers, all 15 of them, were a persistent problem throughout the game as they have been all season.
The Hoosier bench received a technical foul with five minutes left in the game that resulted in freshman guard Brandon Newman shooting two free throws. Those free throws were part of a combined 13 shots both teams made in the last two minutes of the game, when Indiana was desperately stopping the clock to try to narrow the deficit and play for a tie.
But Purdue's eight made shots put the game away.
Purdue returns to the court Mar. 12 in the third round of the Big Ten Men's Basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Game Notes:
- Both teams earned 38 points in the second half.
- Purdue shot 48% of its field goals over Indiana's 38%.
- The Hoosiers had 12 turnovers, three less than the Boilermakers.
- The Boilermakers had 37 rebounds.
- Both teams had six steals and 13 assists.
Purdue improved to 18-8 overall and 13-6 in the Big Ten with a 67-58 win over Indiana at Mackey Arena on Saturday afternoon.
• The win was Purdue’s ninth straight over Indiana, tied for the longest Purdue winning streak since a 12-game streak from Feb. 1908, to Feb. 1914 (107 years ago).
* 12 (Feb. 1908 to Feb. 1914)
* 9 (Feb. 2017 to present)
* 9 (Jan. 1929 to Feb. 1935)
* 9 (March 1901 to Jan. 1905)
• Purdue leads the all-time series with Indiana by a 124-89 margin.
• Since the new format in 2014-15, Purdue will have received a double-bye in every single Big Ten Tournament that has been played (did not receive a double-bye last season, but the tournament was not played).
• Purdue’s five-game winning streak is its longest since the 2018-19 season (8 games).
• Purdue improved to 14-1 in games played in the state of Indiana.
• Purdue is 18-2 against teams from the state of Indiana since the start of the 2016-17 season.
• Purdue becomes the first program since Illinois in 1989 to sweep Ohio State, Michigan State and Indiana in two-game regular-season series.
• Purdue finished its home campaign with an 11-1 record, including an 8-1 mark in Big Ten play. Since the 2015-16 season (six seasons), Purdue has had zero or one home losses in four of the seasons, posting a 85-10 record in that span. If you throw out last year’s 11-5 home record, Purdue is 74-5 at Mackey Arena.
• Purdue has held 15 straight opponents to 72 or fewer points (3rd-longest streak in the country).
• Purdue’s freshman class scored 45 of its 67 points, the fifth time in league play and second straight game that the class has accounted for over 50.0 percent of the Boilermakers’ scoring.
• The last two games, the freshman class has scored 87 of Purdue’s 140 points (62.1 percent).
• The class surpassed 800 total points this season (811 points; 31.2 PPG), moving past the freshman class in 2014-15 for fifth on the school’s points list by a freshman.
• Zach Edey became the first Purdue freshman with back-to-back 20-point games since Robbie Hummel on Feb. 9 to 12, 2008 (21 vs. Wisconsin; 24 vs. Michigan State).
• Over the last two games, Zach Edey has 41 points, 16 rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots in just 39 minutes (16-of-21 FGs).
• Jaden Ivey scored 17 points with a rebound, assist and steal. He is averaging 15.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.6 steals over the last five games.
• Ivey becomes the 10th Big Ten freshman since the 1992-93 season to average 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in Big Ten conference action.
• Sasha Stefanovic dished out six assists and is averaging 7.0 assists per game over the last two outings.
– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report.
Halftime Notes:
The traditionally raucous matchup had a slow start, with neither team scoring many points in the first few minutes of play.
Purdue didn't score until the 15:33 mark when junior forward Aaron Wheeler sunk the first 3-pointer of the game. Wheeler quickly followed it up with a dunk and the Boilermakers were back in the saddle.
Despite trailing the Hoosiers in shot attempts, the Boilers shot an efficient 48% from the field, allowing them to quickly gain a steady lead.
Clear and consistent shooting from the interior allowed the Boilers to hold on to the lead for the rest of the half, with four players scoring 6 points while shooting 40% or better.