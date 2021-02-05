The No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers are back in Mackey tomorrow, where they will take on the Northwestern Wildcats.
Junior guard Sasha Stefanovic has been out the last three games due to COVID-19 and has only recently returned to practice. However, head coach Matt Painter confirmed Friday afternoon that Stefanovic will return against Northwestern.
The Boilermaker’s recent success earned them a spot in the AP Poll, but a 1-2 record over the past three games has the team in need of some solidarity.
“It’s an adjustment when someone averages 30 minutes and they leave the lineup for three games,” Painter said. “But you have to feel your way through it because it’s also an adjustment when he comes back.”
Purdue (12-7, 7-5 Big Ten) is coming off of a 1-point loss to Maryland in a game that was accompanied by trouble on the court. 61% of the Boilermaker’s points were scored by two players. And Purdue was outgained in every notable category except for rebounds, with 33 to Maryland’s 24.
Before his absence, Stefanovic was averaging over 30 minutes of play each game. And until he is back to 100%, younger players like freshman guard Jaden Ivey have had to step up and fill the role in the offense.
“It’s the next man up,” Ivey said. “It’s just another opportunity for me to get into the starting lineup and prove what I can give to this team.”
Ivey heard the call and stepped into that contributing role, starting three games this season in Stefanovic’s spot. At Maryland, he was one of only two players to score double-digit points, and he averages 8 points each game.
“I feel like my development has been going well this year,” Ivey said. “Every game I’m improving in every aspect.”
Northwestern (6-9, 3-8 Big Ten) is currently riding an eight-game losing streak, active since a Dec. 26 upset win over then-No. 23 Ohio State. The Wildcats average 75 points, eighth in the conference. And 34 rebounds per game, last in the conference. Junior forward Miller Kopp averages 14 points per game in 31 minutes of playing time.
“They obviously got off to a great start being ranked, but you get those stretches where it feels like you’re playing the NBA East,” Painter said jokingly. “They’ve been right there in a few games and just like a lot of us, they’re trying to find their consistency.”
The Wildcat’s most recent loss to Rutgers came with a 41.7% field goal percentage, and a 20% 3-point shooting percentage. They went 0-for-8 in the second half.
The game will be broadcast Saturday afternoon from Mackey Arena at 4:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.