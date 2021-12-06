For the first time in program history, the Purdue men's basketball team is No. 1 in the AP Top 25 Poll released Monday afternoon.
POLL ALERT: Boiler up! Purdue jumps to No. 1 in the AP Top 25, followed by Baylor, Duke, UCLA and Gonzaga; Alabama into top 10; Ohio State and LSU in.Full poll: https://t.co/hc9pmV1HUg pic.twitter.com/jFyus9erQ1— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) December 6, 2021
The Boilermakers (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) ascended to the top of the poll after defeating Iowa 77-70 Friday night and after then-No. 1 Duke fell to then-unranked Ohio State in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Purdue achieved the ranking unanimously, receiving all 61 first-place votes in the poll.
Duke's loss dropped it to No. 3 in the poll, allowing Baylor to take over the No. 2 spot.
𝗜𝗧’𝗦 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟! The #1️⃣ will appear before Purdue. pic.twitter.com/6MeLIRhtyu— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) December 6, 2021
Prior to this ranking, Purdue spent 11 weeks in its history at the No. 2 spot — the second most weeks any program has spent at No. 2 without ever being ranked No. 1, a Fox College Hoops tweet said. Only Maryland had spent more time at No. 2 at 26 weeks. With Purdue's exit from that category, Dayton moves up into second place at seven weeks.
The Boilermakers are one of four Big Ten teams in this week's poll alongside No. 19 Michigan State, No. 21 Ohio State and No. 22 Wisconsin. Illinois, Iowa, Indiana and Michigan received votes in the poll as well.
Purdue is also No. 1 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, but not by a unanimous vote. The Boilers received 29 of the possible 32 No. 1 votes. No. 2 Baylor received three votes.
FYI#Purdue earns No. 1 spot in Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll for first time https://t.co/J7p2JGvZkN via @usatoday— mike carmin (@carmin_jc) December 6, 2021
The NCAA Net Rankings also has the Boilers as the nation's top team.
According to the NCAA's website posting, "The NET rankings are the primary sorting tool for evaluating college basketball teams and when it comes time for the NCAA selection committee to select the seed of the 68 teams for the 2022 NCAA Tournament, the NET rankings will play a crucial role in evaluating the strength of teams' wins and losses."
This Monday was the first Net Ranking of the season.
The Ken Pom Ranking has Purdue as No. 2. The Pom ranking is very scientific taking in many statistical factors in determining the order of teams. Pom has Gonzaga as the No. 1 team as of Monday. That ranking is updated each day.
Purdue retakes the court Thursday night against Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. and air on the Big Ten Network.