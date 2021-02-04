Late Monday night, Purdue Athletics announced the men’s basketball team had been diverted to Indianapolis while en route to College Park, Maryland, due to “mechanical issues” with its chartered plane.
The team switched planes in Indianapolis and completed the journey to Maryland that night, per the release.
The exact nature and severity of the issues have not been disclosed, but several players as well as head coach Matt Painter discussed the incident and the emotions surrounding it after Tuesday’s game against Maryland.
“Oh man, that was something else,” sighed freshman guard Jaden Ivey. “I had never been a part of that.”
Ivey described praying as the plane approached its early landing, and expressed thanks for the team’s health and safety during and after the incident.
Painter said the flight crew was preparing the plane and the team for an “emergency landing” in Indianapolis, but the plane ultimately did not conduct such a landing.
“But when you do land and you’ve gotta get a new plane and you see 15 fire trucks out there on the runway, you knew it was something that was close and (it) makes you appreciate things,” Painter said.
Painter mentioned to TV crews before the game that the team was greeted by “flashing lights” as the plane came in to land in Indianapolis. Sophomore guard Isaiah Thompson said he was “glad to see them.”
“It’s kind of weird to say,” Thompson said. “If anything happened, they were there.”
Thompson also praised the professionalism of the flight crew and the comforting presence they provided the team throughout the incident.
Junior forward Trevion Williams dismissed the idea that the incident could have affected the team’s play at Maryland.
“Obviously we were all kind of thrown off by it, but we don’t want to use it as an excuse for anything toward the game,” Williams said.