After a turnover from senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. followed by an Iowa 3-pointer, all the Hawkeye fans shot up around Mackey Arena.
The No. 2 Purdue men’s basketball team was looking at a score of 70-68, in a game it was favored to win by 12.
What was a solid double-digit lead for a majority of the game soon became a 5-point lead. The crowd's energy started to dwindle for the first time the entire night, leading to fans desperately trying to rejuvenate Purdue's (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) momentum with cheers and chants from the sidelines.
A few possessions later, the Boilers were up 4 points with 37 seconds remaining.
Even before the Boilermakers took down the Hawkeyes 77-70 in Mackey Arena, students before today scrambled to get a hold of a student section ticket. A $40 ticket soon shot up to as high as $70 for Boilermaker fans to have a chance to see their team take on its first Big Ten rival in the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten).
Go off @twill___ .🔥@BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/sphXlShuec— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) December 4, 2021
No. ____? 👀 pic.twitter.com/iOfLuElu0F— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) December 4, 2021
Iowa ran a very fast paced offense with very few turnovers, holding the lowest turnover percentage in the Big Ten, and featured the second-leading scorer in the Big Ten with forward Keegan Murray.
An hour before the game, the student section had been filled. It was a complete black out, and fans got an early taste of the excitement as senior forward Trevion Williams hit a half-court shot, which the student section went crazy to see.
The Boilermakers played some really 🔥 ball tonight. Here are some @BoilerBall highlights to get your weekend started off the right way. pic.twitter.com/8FG0iP2XcZ— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 4, 2021
Before the game, it was announced that Iowa would not have Murray on the court. He was declared out in a game-time decision due to an ankle injury sustained in a previous game, which seemed like it would greatly hurt the Hawkeyes’ chances at upsetting the Boilers or even stopping a potential blowout. Iowa lost its tallest starter, making height another disadvantage for the Haweyes.
“Keegan has played extremely well but he can’t do it all by himself,” Fran McCaffery said about his absence on the court.
But early on, Iowa seemed to rattle Purdue a bit. The Hawkeyes played a much stronger press than Florida State did, causing turnovers early on.
The team gave up an astounding seven turnovers within the first 12 minutes, yet still maintained a 6-point lead. The team’s rebounding and defense held it up in the beginning, out-rebounding Iowa 12-6 and keeping the team to 28% shooting from the field.
“I thought we fought pretty hard,” said Fran McCaffery. “You want to always carry that aggressive mindset. That's what we had.”
Iowa seemed to have the same struggles as Purdue on offense, which helped the Boilermaker defense stay effective. In a desperate attempt to create a consistent rhythm on offense, Iowa players dribbled up the court, trying to create a fast-break scoring opportunity.
The Boilers quickly came back and forced the ball into the corner. In desperation, Iowa center Josh Ogundele threw the ball under the basket, hoping to find someone for an easy layup.
Instead, sophomore guard Jaden Ivey snatched the ball and started sprinting down court. Somehow, with two guys leaping into the air, Ivey contorted his body backwards to lay the ball into the hoop.
𝕭𝖊𝖆𝖘𝖙 𝖒𝖔𝖉𝖊. 😤@IveyJaden // @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/cVNH4vz7sO— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) December 4, 2021
Another Purdue highlight came after a rebound by Williams as the Boilermakers rolled up the court. Hunter handed the ball back to Williams, who was not under the basket like usual. Instead, he was on an island atop the 3-point arc.
He cocked the ball back and shot it with confidence. The stadium was flooded with astounded cheers as the ball went through for a clean shot, marking the senior's sixth made 3-pointer in his Purdue career.
Purdue played for a shot at the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Poll come Monday. The Boilermakers stand at No. 2, but the Boilers can thank Ohio State for defeating Duke, the only team above them in the rankings.
“I’m excited to be number one in the country," Williams said. "I think we have put in the work to be there."
Yet the possible “No. 1” Boilermakers didn't look the part to start the second, giving up 8 quick points to Iowa, which cut their lead to 7.
The team was on a defensive tear, holding Iowa under 40 for the first 27 minutes. But the Boilermakers found themselves held to 50 through the same amount of time. Even shooting 6-13 from behind the arc, the team held a 40% field goal percentage.
“Our defense will be good in stretches but we aren’t maintaining that,” Painter said.
𝑨𝒏𝒅. 𝑶𝒏𝒆.@twill___ // @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/yQU408Ksbn— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) December 4, 2021
But just like they had against North Carolina, Ivey started a fire under the Boiler offense. It started with a mind-bending layup, where the sophomore guard seemed to defy gravity itself to score an easy finger-roll layup at the basket, before he assisted sophomore forward Mason Gillis' 3-pointer on the next possession.
Ivey then made a layup over two Iowa defenders for another tough basket. With another fast break, Ivey was just about to dunk when Iowa decided to foul him to force the scoring guard to shoot free throws.
But that couldn't stop Ivey from getting his dunk. A few possessions later, Ivey stole the ball and threw it down to send Mackey Arena into a deafening uproar.
The momentum did seem to fade as the Boilers found themselves with a 10-point lead with five minutes to go. The Boilers never looked like they were going to lose, but they didn't secure a win either way.
“This is a really good learning lesson,” Painter said. “As a coach, you want to play in close games if you can win them.”
Purdue will play its second game of a short Big Ten tour against Rutgers Thursday at 7 p.m. in Piscataway, New Jersey. The game will air on the Big Ten Network.