The Boilermakers fell to the No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions Tuesday night in Mackey Arena after trailing most of the game then eventually losing, 88-76.
Despite warnings from Paint Crew leadership, the men's basketball game against Penn State game still started with students booing the Nittany Lions starting lineup.
This clearly angered Penn State as the Lions (18-5, 8-4 Big Ten) quickly pulled ahead in points and led halftime 42-30. The Boilermakers (14-10, 7-6 Big Ten) trailed in scoring after being unable to make 3-pointers and missing several layups.
Penn State was able to consistently penetrate the Purdue defense to make shots in the paint as well as outside points.
The Boilermakers were only able to log 46% of their field goals. In the first half there were no 3-pointers or free throws made. The first free throw made came early in the second half by freshman guard Isaiah Thompson. Thompson also made the first three-pointer.
"They limited our 3s in the first half. We're a team where we really stress that we will take what you give us," head coach Matt Painter said.
At half, Purdue trailed by 12, 42-30. The Boilers scored the first two of the half, then Penn State steadily built the lead going up more than 20 points.
The Boilers managed to shrink the gap between the teams to 12 points, but as hard as Purdue fought to close the gap, it just didn't happen.
"It felt like the roles were switched. Usually when people come here we play harder than them," said sophomore guard Eric Hunter Jr.
In addition to booing the starting lineup, the crowd was particularly vocal about its frustration with multiple calls made against Purdue.
• Purdue fell to 14-11 overall and 7-7 in the Big Ten with an 88-76 loss to No. 13-ranked Penn State … the loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Boilermakers.
• The Penn State win was the Nittany Lions' first in Mackey Arena since Feb. 18, 2006.
• Since 2014-15, Penn State became just the sixth team to shoot over 50.0 percent from the field at Mackey Arena … it also became just the seventh team to score over 80 points in that timeframe.
• In its last 13 games as an unranked team facing a ranked team at Mackey Arena, Purdue is now 11-2 (losses to Illinois and Penn State).
• The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak during the month of February.
• Purdue has now lost three home games this year … from the 2015-16 to 2018-19 seasons, Purdue lost a total of four home games.
• Trevion Williams recorded his sixth double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
• Eric Hunter Jr., recorded his fourth straight double-figure scoring game with 14 points.
• Isaiah Thompson's 15 points were two shy of his career high set against Chicago State (17).
