After a 7-0 start on the young men’s basketball season, Purdue center Zach Edey leads Big Ten teams in eight categories and is second nationally in two, according to NCAA online statistics.
Edey, a 7-4 center for the No. 5 Boilermakers, leads the Big Ten in the following (through Nov. 30 games):
• Double-doubles with five (No. 2 nationally of 159 players)
• Field goals per game at 8.43 (No. 12 nationally out of 321 players)
• Free throw attempts at 13.14 (No. 24 nationally of 309 players)
• Free throws made at 37 (No. 29 nationally out of 324 players)
• Points scored with 155 (No. 19 nationally out of 342 players)
• Total rebounds with 80 (No. 10 nationally out of 232 players)
• Offensive rebounds per game at 4.71 (No. 2 nationally out of 303 players)
• Total rebounds per game at 11.43 (No. 5 nationally out of 348 players)
He is second in the Big Ten in the following categories:
• Total blocks with 15 (No. 31 nationally out of 320 players)
• Blocks per game with 2.57 (No. 31 nationally out of 320 players)
Other Purdue players among the Top 2 in the Big Ten include:
• Ethan Morton, No. 2 in assist:turnover ratio at 33:8 (No. 13 nationally)
• Braden Smith, No. 2 in free throw percentage at 92.3 (No. 17 nationally)
As a team, Purdue is No. 1 or No. 2 in six different categories among conference teams. They include:
• No. 1 total rebounds at 298 (No. 11 nationally out of 352 teams)
• No. 1 rebound margin +79 (No. 14 nationally)
• No. 1 defensive rebounds at 211 (No. 14 nationally)
• No. 2 free throw attempts per game at 22.43 (No. 37 nationally)
• No. 2 free throw made per game at 17.29 (No. 20 nationally)
• No. 2 3-point defensive shooting percentage at 24.3 percent (No. 6 nationally)