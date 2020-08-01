Purdue men’s basketball made the final six teams being considered by a consensus Top 10 recruit for the 2021-22 season, he announced Saturday on social media.
Harrison Ingram, a 6-7 forward from of St. Mark’s High School in Dallas, indicated via Twitter and Instagram that his final six schools were Purdue, Stanford, North Carolina, Michigan, Howard and Harvard. In May, Ingram had indicated that his finalists included 10 schools that included Baylor, Louisville, Michigan, Tennessee, Arkansas, Memphis, Stanford, North Carolina, Texas A&M and Purdue.
New to the list that he made public on Saturday were Howard and Harvard.
According to Rivals.com, Ingram is the No. 8 recruit nationally.
Final 6👑 pic.twitter.com/knDisCktjA— Harrison Ingram (@Harrisoniingram) August 1, 2020
Howard made news in July when it got a commitment from another highly ranked prospect Makur Maker, a 7-0 center for Hillcrest Academy in Phoenix. Maker is the No. 19 player in the nation and No. 4 in his position, according to Rivals.com. According to CBSsports.com, Maker spurned offers from UCLA, Kentucky and Memphis by committing to Howard, a small, traditionally black university in Washington, DC.
According to the DallasNews.com, Ingram averaged 20 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists per game in 2019-20 at St. Mark's High School.