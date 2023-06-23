The Purdue men’s basketball’s non-conference schedule has been finalized, announcing five home games in addition to the games that have already been set.
The last remaining piece of the non-conference will come when the Maui Jim Maui Invitational bracket is revealed. Last year’s bracket was unveiled on Aug. 1, according to a news release.
Purdue’s schedule, at least on paper, figures to be the toughest in school history and maybe in the country. The Boilermakers could play as many as eight games against teams that appeared in postseason play, while playing just one team ranked outside the top 240 in KenPom’s final rankings from a year ago.
Purdue schedule
* Nov. 6 – Samford (Mackey Arena)
* Nov. 10 – Morehead State (Mackey Arena)
* Nov. 13 – Xavier (Mackey Arena – Gavitt Games)
* Nov. 20-22 – Maui Jim Maui Invitational (Lahaina, Hawai’i)
* Nov. 28 – Texas Southern (Mackey Arena)
* Dec. 1-6 – Two Big Ten games
* Dec. 9 – Alabama (Toronto, Canada)
* Dec. 16 – Arizona (Indianapolis, Indiana)
* Dec. 21 – Jacksonville (Mackey Arena)
* Dec. 29 – Eastern Kentucky (Mackey Arena)
Schedule notes
* Purdue could face as many as five regular-season conference champions from a year ago.
* Purdue could face as many as five conference tournament champions from a year ago.
* The Maui Invitational has six teams that finished in the KenPom top 10 a year ago.
* Purdue could face as many as six non-conference opponents that ranked in the KenPom top 20 last season.
* Eleven of 14 possible opponents (excluding D-II Chaminade) won at least 20 games last year, and the combined record of the 14 possible opponents was 340-150 (.694). The Maui Invite field alone accounted for a 190-59 record (.763).
* Purdue could face as many as six teams in the preseason AP Top 25 poll. The school record for non-conference play is three.
Opponent capsules
* Samford (21-11 record; KenPom: 136; Southern Conference regular-season runner-up)
* Morehead State (22-12 record; KemPom: 237; Ohio Valley Conference regular-season champion)
* Xavier (27-10 record; KenPom: 15; Sweet 16 participant)
* Texas Southern (14-21 record; KenPom: 305; SWAC tournament champion)
* Alabama (31-6 record; KenPom: 4; SEC regular-season and tournament champion; Sweet 16 participant)
* Arizona (28-7 record; KenPom: 11; Pac-12 tournament champion)
* Jacksonville (13-16 record; KenPom: 234)
* Eastern Kentucky (23-14 record; KenPom: 149; lost in finals of CBI Tournament.
Possible Maui Invitational opponent capsules (Nov. 20-22)
* UCLA (31-6 record; KenPom: 3; Pac-12 regular-season champion; Sweet 16 participant)
* Tennessee (25-11 record; KenPom: 6; Sweet 16 participant)
* Gonzaga (31-6 record; KenPom: 8; West Coast Conference regular-season and tournament champion; Sweet 16 participant)
* Kansas (28-8 record; KenPom: 9; Big 12 regular-season champion)
* Marquette (29-7 record; KenPom: 10; Big East regular-season and tournament champion)
* Syracuse (17-15 record; KenPom: 118)
* Chaminade (14-15 record)