Braden Smith had 22 points and 12 assists and Purdue used a 21-3 run to start the fourth quarter to overcome a sluggish start and defeat Kickz IBAM 88-71 in the opening game of the Boilermakers’ European summer trip in Munich.
Purdue led 49-42 at halftime after trailing 19-16 after one quarter. The Boilermakers led 62-60 after three quarters, and after Kickz IBAM tied the game early in the final frame, Purdue used a 21-3 run over five minutes to break the game open for its first victory of the tour, according to a news release.
Purdue started the run with back-to-back 3-pointers by Smith and freshman Myles Colvin and held Kickz IBAM to just one field goal over that five-minute span.
Smith finished just shy of a triple-double with 22 points, 12 assists, 6 rebounds and 3 steals, while going 8-of-14 from the field, 2-of-3 from deep and 4-of-4 from the free throw line.
Sophomores Trey Kaufman-Renn had 16 points and eight rebounds while Brian Waddell had 15 points, four rebounds and a steal, while going 6-of-7 from the field and 3-of-4 from long distance.
As a team, Purdue shot 34-of-71 (.479) from the field, 10-of-22 (.455) from long range and 10-of-10 (1.000) from the free throw line.
Purdue will face BG Hessing Kangaroos on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET.