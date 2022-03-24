The Purdue Boilermakers aren’t messing around when it comes to playing the No. 15 seed, Saint Peter’s Peacocks.
“They played well against Kentucky, they played well against Murray State (and) they have won nine straight games,” head coach Matt Painter said. “The challenge is playing a good basketball team.”
Saint Peter’s (22-11) has been the Cinderella story of March Madness this year. The Boilermakers will now play the evil stepmother on live TV as they will have to end the Peacock’s “magical” NCAA tournament run if they want to advance.
But this win won’t come without a challenge. Saint Peter’s earned its spot in the Sweet 16 with physicality and determination.
“I’ve got guys from New Jersey and New York City,” Saint Peter’s head coach Shaheen Holloway said. “You think we’re scared of anything?”
The Peacocks can be ruthless on the defensive end, doing everything it takes to keep the ball out of the paint. The team is quite similar to Purdue’s previous opponent, Texas, in that aspect.
Texas ranked 194th in height and had serious troubles guarding Purdue centers senior Trevion Williams and sophomore Zach Edey. Williams and Edey were taller and significantly heavier than Texas’ players, making it nearly impossible for the Longhorns to foul with their physical and domineering play-style.
The glaring difference in free throws, 46 to 12, was immediately pointed out by Texas head coach Chris Beard after the game.
“I have been getting foul calls that I have always believed were fouls when playing in the Big Ten,” Edey said.
Saint Peter’s is even smaller and fouls even more than Texas. The Peacocks foul more than any team in the tournament, according to kenpom, a college basketball statistics website. The free-throw disparity may mean Purdue will need to perform on the defensive end to not rely on their centers’ inconsistent free-throw shooting.
The Peacocks rank 225th in offense efficiency, according to kenpom. While that is statistically the worst offense Purdue has seen since Incarnate Word, the team found a way to score against Kentucky and Murray State.
Scripted plays are the reason Saint Peter’s offensive dominates as of late. While most teams script a few plays to start the game and second-half, Holloway will have his team running plays in overtime.
The creative and chaotic plays forced Murray State to play zone defense in the second-round matchup, but Painter will stick with man-to-man. Purdue’s best defenders, including sophomore guard Ethan Morton, will be under pressure all game.
Morton said the best way to defend the Peacocks is to know what’s coming. If he can recognize a play in action, he said, he’ll know what to do.