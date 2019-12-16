The anticipated shakeup of men’s basketball Top 25 occurred Monday when rankings were released.
Kansas (9-1) is the new No. 1 team followed by No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 3 Louisville, No. 4 Duke and No. 5 Ohio State.
The Buckeyes (9-1, 1-1), losers at Minnesota on Sunday are the highest ranked Big Ten team in this week’s AP Top 25.
Purdue (6-4, 1-1), which received enough votes to hypothetically be ranked No. 26, dropped after its loss at Nebraska. This week the Boilermakers still got votes, but the points earned would be No. 30 if rankings went beyond the Top 25.
Other Big Ten teams among the Top 25 include: No. 7 Maryland, No. 14 Michigan, No. 15 Michigan State and No. 23 Penn State. Other conference teams to receive votes in addition to Purdue are Iowa, Indiana.
Butler (10-1), which Purdue plays on Saturday, is No. 17.
The weekly USA Today Coaches Poll has four of its Top 5 teams the same, but in a different order.
That poll has the Top 5 as: Kansas, Gonzaga, Duke, Ohio State and Louisville. Big Ten teams in addition to No. 4 Ohio State are: No. 8 Maryland, No. 15 Michigan, No. 18 Michigan State and No. 24 Penn State. Purdue, Indiana, Iowa and Illinois received votes, but not enough to take them to the Top 25.
The Men's Basketball NET Rankings, a metric developed by the NCAA now in its second year, made its first rankings this week. The ranking evaluates strength of schedule and Quad 1, 2, 3 and 4 wins and losses.
That system has Ohio State as No. 1, followed by No. 2 Kansas, No. 3 San Diego State, No. 4 Butler and No. 5 Baylor. Other than the Buckeyes, Big Ten teams among the Top 50 are: No. 11 Maryland, No. 18 Penn State, No. 21 Michigan, No. 29 Michigan State, No. 32 Illinois, No. 33 Iowa, No. 36 Indiana and No. 44 Purdue