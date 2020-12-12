The Boilers (3-2) are looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Miami in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge as they gear up to face the Indiana State Sycamores (1-0) tonight.
“Good teams find ways to win and bad teams find a way to lose,” head coach Matt Painter said on Friday. “But you can also have a really tough loss earlier in the season that can flip that script and help you grow into a good team.”
Purdue is hoping to flip the script against ISU. There will be some changes to the starting lineup for Purdue to hopefully spark some change within the team. After blowing a big lead against Miami, the Boilers are at somewhat of a crossroads. Their response could be a pivotal moment this season.
“I do know going forward we can’t do it the same way right now,” Painter said. “Maybe this is a group that comes together at some point because nothing’s ever final.”
The Boilers will be without freshman guard Jaden Ivey, but the return of junior Eric Hunter Jr. will once again be a big boost for Purdue. Hunter had 11 points in his 27 minutes against Miami and gave the Boilers a big boost defensively.
“It starts with defense and if I’m supposed to be our defensive guy, I got to be able to light a fire underneath some of our guys,” Hunter said.
The Sycamores have only played one game so far this season, so their capabilities on the court are somewhat unknown, though they did show in their first game the ability to get out and run with 20 fast break points that game. Purdue is 3-0 this year against mid-major opponents and are in need of a win in order to head into Big Ten play on a positive note.
The Boilers lost both their big men to foul trouble against Miami, so it will be important that the bigs do what they can to avoid the whistle. Purdue will also be looking for junior guard Sasha Stefanovic to bounce back after a disappointing outing against the Canes, in which he scored a season-low 4 points.
Purdue takes on Indiana State tonight at 7:30 p.m. in Mackey Arena.