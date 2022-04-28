The Purdue’s men’s club basketball team defeated Notre Dame for the third time this season and claimed their second National Club Basketball Association Championship title since they joined the league just six years ago.
The team secured the No. 1 seed in the National Tournament after winning the Great Lakes Regional Tournament at Bradley University earlier in April, where it put away Notre Dame the second time.
The Leprechaun basketball club still followed Purdue to the next round because it was one of the four at-large bids chosen based on the team’s overall season performance.
Purdue’s club team packed its bags and drove seven hours via rental cars to Erie, Pennsylvania, late last week to prepare for the long weekend ahead of them.
“We had to miss the (Purdue) Grand Prix, so everyone was pretty disappointed about that,” Club President Zack Hodgin said, “but we got to bring something home to make the trip back a lot sweeter.”
That “something” was the National Tournament trophy — which Hodgin said is currently the centerpiece of his apartment living room. The team plans to ask the Cordova Sports and Recreational Center to display it in the trophy case and hang their NCBBA National Championship banner in the feature gym where they practice.
Purdue’s basketball club team is self-coached, which isn’t uncommon to see in the NCBBA, Hodgin said. About half the teams in the tournament were unaccompanied by a coaching staff, including Notre Dame.
The team dominated conference play this year, remaining undefeated against the other Great Lakes East teams like Indiana, Vanderbilt, IUPUI and Bellarmine. Winning their conference tournament in late March was the first step towards the championship.
Purdue senior center Emerson Halbleib was named the MVP of the national tournament and played the final game with a sprained wrist. One of the starters was sick, and the team dealt with more than one sprained ankle over the weekend.
“We’re used to having to play back-to-back games,” Hodgin said. “(Last) weekend the stakes were higher, and I think we’re a little more banged up, but we still pulled it off.”