Former McCutcheon guard Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn has committed to Purdue's basketball program, according to a post on his Instagram page.
"They are amazing," Gibbs-Lawhorn told the Journal and Courier's Sam King. "Who wouldn't want to commit to Purdue? It's a good team. I don't know how else to say it."
A consensus 4-star prospect, Gibbs-Lawhorn formerly played for McCutcheon high school before transferring to Real Salt Lake Academy in Herriman, UT. The 6-foot point guard averaged 21 points, three rebounds and 1.3 assists per game during his freshman year at McCutcheon High School.
His 0.9867 rating on 247Sports is third-highest in program history, falling close behind a former "Baby Boiler" in guard E'Twaun Moore and Purdue's lone five-star commitment in forward Caleb Swanigan.
Gibbs-Lawhorn joins 4-star Indianapolis guard Myles Colvin in a 2023 Purdue recruiting class that ranks ninth in the country and third in the Big Ten. It will be the first time a Purdue recruiting class has ranked top-4 in the conference since 2017, when a five commitment class that included then-3-star guard Sasha Stefanovic, then-3-star center Matt Haarms and then 4-star forward Nojel Eastern committed to a team that won 30 games and made it to the Sweet 16 before falling to a Zhaire Smith and Jarrett Culver-led Texas Tech team.