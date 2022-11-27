Duke held a lead for less than six minutes in the game, giving it up to Purdue with 12:40 still to play in the first half.

The No. 24 Boilermakers (6-0) picked up their second win against a Top 10 opponent this season against the No. 8 Blue Devils (6-2) Sunday evening in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament.

Duke managed just 1 point in the last eight and a half minutes of play, as the Boilers closed the game on a 12-0 scoring run.

Junior center Zach Edey led the team in scoring and rebounding, picking up his fifth double-double in six games to start the season. The junior center was 7 for 13 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line.

Duke shot 11.8% from beyond-the-arc, hitting only two 3-pointers all game. The Devils’ 7-foot center, Kyle Filipowski, knocked both down and was in contention to lead scoring for his team before fouling out with over two and a half still to play.

Purdue was slightly more successful shooting the deep ball, knocking down 7 of 18 3-point shots, with freshman guard Freshman Loyer hitting four of them.

GAME NOTES:

• Purdue improved to 6-0 with a 75-56 win over No. 8-ranked Duke in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon.

• Purdue is now 6-0 (or better) for the second straight season and for the fourth time under Matt Painter (2009-10, 2015-16, 2021-22, 2022-23).

• Purdue became the second team ever and the first since 1968 UCLA to win back-to-back neutral-site games by 18 or more points against top-10 ranked teams.

• Purdue has won two straight MTE tournaments (exempt Multi-Team Events, meaning they do not count against the total number of games that can be played during the season), with four of the five wins coming against teams ranked in the top 18. Last season, Purdue defeated No. 18 North Carolina and No. 5 Villanova in the Hall of Fame Tipoff and defeated West Virginia, No. 6 Gonzaga and No. 8 Duke in this year's Phil Knight Legacy.

• It also marked the first time in school history that Purdue has defeated top 10-ranked non-conference opponents in back-to-back games.

• Purdue has won 19 straight non-conference, regular-season games dating to Dec. 8, 2020 (Miami, Fla.).

• Purdue has won 13 straight games in the month of November, dating to Nov. 26, 2020 (Clemson).

• Purdue has held all six opponents under 42.0 percent shooting from the field. Duke finished today's game by missing its last 13 shots and with one point in the final nine minutes. Purdue ended the game on a 12-0 run after Duke cut the lead to 63-56.

• Zach Edey was named the tournament MVP after scoring 21 points with 12 rebounds and three assists. He averaged 22.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

• Fletcher Loyer scored a career-high 18 points with two steals and two rebounds. He was 4-of-8 from 3-point range.

• Caleb Furst recorded his second career double-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes.

• Purdue outrebounded Duke 42-31. Duke entered the game fifth in the country in rebound margin.

• Purdue is 5-3 all-time vs. Duke. The last two wins have been in holiday tournaments – the 2003 Great Alaska Shootout and the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy tournament championship games. The two teams have met in the NCAA Tournament two times – in the Elite Eight. Purdue won in 1980 and Duke won in 1994 with those winners advancing to the Final Four.