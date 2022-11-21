After starting the season unranked, the Boilermakers have cracked the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
Purdue men’s basketball (3-0) checks in at the No. 24 spot in the poll, which was released at noon on Monday.
The newfound recognition comes after the Boilers pulled out a 75-70 win over Marquette on Tuesday, which is ranked No. 61 in Kenpom, a statistical ranking of Division I teams.
The ranking makes it eight straight years Purdue has been ranked in the top 25 at one point in the season.
The Boilermakers were on a steady climb toward breaking into the rankings, earning the fourth-most votes, 56, of the unranked teams in the first poll and the second-most, 104, in the second.
Now the Boilers sit at No. 24 before going to Portland, Oregon, for the Phil Knight Legacy tournament, where they will face West Virginia on Thursday and either Gonzaga or Portland State on Friday depending on the results of the Thursday games. The team also has a chance to play in the championship of the tournament, facing the winner of the bracket with Oregon State, Duke, Florida State and Xavier.