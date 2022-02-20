Purdue leads Rutgers 45-36 at halftime. Senior center Trevion Williams and sophomore guard Jaden Ivey led the Boilermakers in scoring with 11 points each and 2 combined rebounds. The Boilermakers also shot 57.7% and 42.9% from beyond the arc.
Purdue’s first ever No. 1 ranking disappeared in a matter of days in their early December meeting as Rutgers senior guard Ron Harper Jr. threw up a half court buzzer beater for the win in Piscataway. However, the Boilermakers sought to get their revenge on the Scarlet Knights to maintain its current top spot in the Big Ten standings and continue to build on its winning streak.
The Mackey crowd was rumbling early as the game began as a 3-point party for the Boilermakers. Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic and sophomore forward Mason Gillis hit two early 3-pointers in the first six minutes to give the Boilermakers the lead to start the game forcing Rutgers into taking an early timeout. Junior guard Isaiah Thompson and Trevion Williams also each hit a 3-pointer that sent the arena into an uproar.
Whenever Purdue or Rutgers went on a scoring run, the other team seemed to always have an answer to make the game close again.
Jaden Ivey dunked over two Scarlet Knights, got the crowd back on their feet and helped build on Purdue’s lead.
Purdue entered this game on a two-game winning streak after a 62-61 win over Maryland and a 6-point win over Northwestern. Rutgers is in a four-game winning streak against ranked teams, earning wins over then No. 13 Michigan State, then No. 16 Ohio State, then No. 14 Wisconsin and then No. 12 Illinois.
Multiple former Purdue basketball players were recognized during media timeouts, including forward Walter Jordan (1974-1978) and forward Vince Edwards (2014-2018). Jordan was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2003 and played for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 1978 season. Edwards is a current member of the Iowa Wolves, the NBA G-League of the Minnesota Timberwolves.