MILWAUKEE – After falling 9 points short of adding a Big Ten Champions banner to Mackey Arena last weekend, the Boilers have the chance to hang an even more sought-after one – a Final Four appearance.
That trek starts against Ivy League champion Yale at 2 p.m., Friday.
Purdue’s (27-7) sophomore center Zach Edey towers 6 inches over Yale’s (19-11) tallest player junior EJ Jarvis. Both senior center Trevion Williams and Edey were able to dominate the post against the Hawkeyes with a double-double from each and out-rebounded the Hawkeyes by 18.
Those performances proved to be in vain, however, as 17 Purdue turnovers compared to an Iowa six led to Purdue’s downfall — a recurring issue for the Boilers this season:
Mistakes.
Head coach Matt Painter said turnovers can be generated many different ways. Some teams are just better at forcing them out of the Boilermakers in certain situations such as during ball screens and post doubles.
“But when it's just carelessness,” Painter said, “that has nothing to do with the opponent. You know Purdue's beating Purdue.”
Facing the Bulldogs on Friday will be the first time since late December that the Boilers have gone up against a non-conference opponent.
“I'm looking forward to getting that fresh feel that we had at the beginning of the season before we started the Big Ten play,” Edey said.
Purdue went undefeated this season against 12 of such opponents and won those games by an average margin of 24.25 points, according to ESPN.
On the other side of the court will be the Bulldogs who have three players who have put up more than 20 points in a game this season and two have put up more than 30. Yale’s most consistent scorer, Azar Swain, averages just over 19 per game.
“Swain is one of those guys that's a threat right as he steps on the court,” Painter said. “When you have a guy out there that can get 30-35 points in a game, as a coach, that always scares you.”
Purdue’s towering size needs to be an offensive asset and not a liability. When the post doubles come, the big men need to “make the easy, fundamental passes,” Painter said.
Last season ended after an overtime loss to North Texas in the first round of the tournament. According to Williams, the team has seen clips from it on multiple occasions starting as early as summer workouts.
Although No. 3 seeded Purdue is a lofty favorite over a 14 seeded Yale, Williams is no stranger to being sent home prematurely.
“In March Madness, you never know,” Williams said. “You can be beaten on any given night. You've got to respect everybody. Everybody's here for a reason.”
Friday's game is to be broadcast on TBS.
