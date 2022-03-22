Texas took 15 more shots, had 12 more points from threes, committed less turnovers and barred Purdue’s leading scorer from getting off a single shot attempt for an entire half.
But the Boilermakers still managed to hold a lead for the majority of the game.
The difference? Free throws and Purdue’s deep bench; namely, the contributions from senior forward Trevion Williams and sophomore guard Ethan Morton.
Williams played one of his best games of the season, tying his most points since back in November against North Carolina State. In the tournament game against Texas, he went 10-13 from the field and energized the Purdue crowd with big-time buckets and fancy footwork in the post to set up his jump hook.
“Sometimes we get out there, we get the lead and we try to be flashy or we try to do something cool on the court.” Williams said Sunday night. “Today was about being solid down the stretch, and like I said, we got it done.”
Morton saw the court a few times in the first half, and contributed solid defensive minutes with two blocks as well as knocking down the only Purdue 3-pointer of the first half.
Capitalizing on a missed Marcus Carr stepback late in the second half, Ivey pushed the ball ahead on a fastbreak and found Morton with his feet set outside the arc where he drilled his second 3-pointer of the night and gave his team the largest lead of the half so far.
“I have the most confidence in (Morton).” Ivey said, “When he's open, I can't miss him, I've got to throw it to him.”
Sophomore center Zach Edey went 2-6 in the paint with two of those misses being blocked by Texas defenders, and was 58% from the free throw line on 12 attempts.
In the first half, Purdue’s leading scorer couldn’t get any shots off, their 7’4” center couldn't find his rhythm in the post, and the team only hit a single 3-pointer in the first 27 minutes. But somehow they still led by six at the half and won the game by 10.
Head coach Matt Painter, who lost to coach Chris Beard with his former teams the first two times they met in the tournament, credited Texas’ defense for slowing down some of those aspects of Purdue’s offense.
“They don't let you run a lot of your stuff — a lot of your offensive sets,” Painter said, “They really put you in a bind.”
A key matchup for the Longhorns was their guard Courtney Ramey defending Ivey. Ramey was a projected Big 12 all-defensive team player, and after not getting the honor, he said he took it personally, and that he would execute the game plan and just do his best against Purdue.
There’s no question Ramey did what he came to do after keeping Ivey scoreless besides three free throws in the first half, and he carried that performance over to the second, until he eventually fouled out.
The Longhorns committed a season-high 29 personal fouls, allowing Purdue to shoot the program’s most free throws in a game since 2002.
“Really, the differential in the game, you guys know this — the free throws,” Beard said, “I have to be careful with what I say here but, (Purdue shooting 46 free throws and Texas shooting only 12), there hasn't been a lot of games in the NCAA Tournament like that.”
Texas’ players echoed their coach’s discontent with the refereeing.
(Our defense) fought and the whistle just didn't go our way,” Texas’ Andrew Jones said before pausing. “The whistle just didn't go our way.”
Those extra opportunities proved to be enough for the Boilers to maintain a lead long enough to advance to the Sweet 16, where they will play St. Peter’s on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Wells Fargo Center.