In a bid to spoil Northwestern's senior night and move closer to a potentially higher Big Ten tournament spot, the Boilermakers trailed 34-25 by the end of the first half in Welsh-Ryan Arena.
A full sea of purple and white filled the stands to show support for the senior roster, in contrast with the mix of purple and black that filled Welsh-Ryan Arena during the men’s matchup in mid February.
The Wildcats started the game with four seniors on the court, including former Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year guard Veronica Burton. Guard Laya Hartman was the team's lone non-senior starter. The Boilermakers countered with their usual four-guard lineup featuring one senior, three juniors and one sophomore.
It didn’t take long for both upperclassmen-filled rosters to get off to a blazing offensive start, countering each successful bucket of the opposing team with a score of their own. Both teams’ seniors started to deviate from their comfort zones, their confidence continued to grow from the numerous shots made, as senior guard Cassidy Hardin charged inside whenever she had possession.
The Wildcat seniors put up a quick 5-0 on the Boilers to start the quarter. Cassidy Hardin followed suit to put up the first points for the Boilers after knocking down a wide open 3-pointer.
The score remained close, with neither team able to pull ahead due to the consistent shooting from both teams. Purdue went 6-11, while Northwestern got off more shots than the Boilers and went 7-17.
The second quarter got off to a slow start, as both teams were shooting less than 30% percent at the 5 minute mark. Northwestern’s Lauryn Satterwhite caught fire late in the quarter, having shot 85% in the quarter to give her team 12 points to pull ahead with 2 minutes to go in the half.
Despite missing contributions from Burton, who got into early foul trouble, Northwestern ended the first half with a 9-point lead over Purdue with major contributions from Satterwhite and Brow.
Ellis and Moore led the scoring for Purdue, shooting for a combined 15 of their team’s 25 points.