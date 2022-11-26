No. 24 Purdue (5-0) scratched, clawed and fought its way to a victory against No. 6 Gonzaga (4-2), 84-66 early Saturday morning in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Oregon.
The second half went as Painter expected. Both teams were run-away freight trains on offense, but it was Purdue who just had the slightly faster train in terms of scoring.
“I thought we have done a good job defensively,” Coach Matt Painter said on ESPN at the half. “But I don't think we can hold them to 28 points again.”
Gonzaga seemed to be caught with tachysensia, a condition where people will temporarily feel like things move faster than normal, as junior center Zach Edey was able to exploit Gonzaga center Drew Timme’s defense. Edey’s post moves soon led to passes to open 3-pointers for the rest of the team that carried Purdue throughout the second half.
Gonzaga forward Anton Watson guarded Edey to start the game. Gonzaga head coach Mark Few chose to go with the smaller forward over senior center Timme to battle Edey on the defensive end. Edey scored 23 points on 10 of 16 from the field and 3 of 6 from the line.
From the jump, the Boilermakers got the open looks they wanted, but none fell for the team. Ethan Morton, Fletcher Loyer and Mason Gillis all started the game 0-5 from behind the arc.
“We have proven we can get open shots, just relax and keep moving,” Painter said in the huddle during the timeout as reported by ESPN's sideline reporter.
The neutral site game didn’t look like one for Purdue, as the stands were filled with the far-more local Gonzaga fans. Spokane’s 350-mile distance to Portland is much more manageable than West Lafayette’s 1,900-mile one.
As the game progressed, the Boilermaker fans made their presence known.
Many Purdue fans could be seen cheering in the stands, but perhaps none were more ecstatic than Edey’s mother, Julia Edey. She was seen cheering loudly every time her son knocked down a shot.
Purdue’s fight all year can be represented by its ability to dive for balls. Forward Caleb Furst, earlier in the year, had two separate incidents in which he fell down on a loose ball and called a timeout.
In this game, it was Brandon Newman who dove into the stands to save a ball. Subsequently he got beer spilled on him by a fan. He didn’t seem angry about it, as Newman was seen laughing with the fan after the play.
The loose-ball hustle plays, which Purdue has been on the floor for all season, kept possession alive for the Boilermakers throughout the game. Despite the shots not falling at times, Purdue never trailed by more than eight points, in large part due to the hustle plays Newman and the rest of the team provided.
Soon those shots started falling for the Boilers. It began with two Loyer 3s, and that allowed Edey more room in the paint to start hitting his shots. What was an 8-point deficit to start the half turned into an 8-point lead with one minute to go in the half.
Purdue fought its way to a victory in Portland, out-rebounding the Bulldogs 46 to 31.
Painter praised many of his players in his post-game comments – particularly his pair of freshmen guards – Braden Smith and Loyer.
"I thought they both played well," he said. "What can kind of separate decision makers are the guys who can really manipulate the defense with their eyes and he’s (Smith) one of those few guys in college that can do that. He just knows where people are on the court and obviously it helps when you have a great center like Zach and you have a lot of skill around him. And then Fletcher is very confident."
He likes how his team has a sense of mission, too.
"Our guys are competitive, they are fun to coach, they get along, they are out there playing with a purpose and that’s what you have to have," Painter said. "Early in the season, very few teams play with a purpose collectively. I thought our guys played with a purpose today."
Painter also praised his bench that outscored Gonzaga's 19-14.
"We sub and those guys are good players," he said. "Trey Kaufman-Renn and Caleb Furst they would be playing 30 minutes a lot of places – they are really good. We just wanted to keep fresh bodies out there. I thought our front line was good. Brandon Newman is a great defensive rebounding guard and got in there and got some defensive rebounds for us."
Gonzaga coach Mark Few praised Purdue's defensive effort.
"We just got torched on defense in the second half," he said. "I mean torched."
For Timme, playing against a 7-4 center was difficult for him.
"He's a moose" Timme said in reference to Edey. "He just camps out down there. He's strong. He knows how to use his body. He knows how to get to his hook (shot) and you have to put your hands up and hopes he missed it. That's a credit to the work he's put in and obviously he's very good at that. He's a hell of player."
The Boilermakers will take on Duke in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. It will air at 3:30 p.m. Sunday on ABC.