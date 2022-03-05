In its 41st-straight sellout in Mackey Arena, Purdue pulled off a close victory 69-67 against Indiana on Saturday.
The No. 8 Purdue men’s basketball team (25-6, 14-6 Big Ten) tried to earn revenge against the Indiana Hoosiers (18-12, 9-11 Big Ten) in the final game of the regular season.
With a seven-game winning streak against the Hoosiers in Mackey Arena on the line, the game came down to the wire. Missed free throws and fouls allowed both teams to take leads and stay in it.
Purdue holds on! 🚂It was another close one between @BoilerBall and Indiana, but the Boilers win 69-67 to split the season series: pic.twitter.com/HodZZLK80n— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 5, 2022
However, the Hoosiers were unable to capitalize on a potential game-winning 3-pointer, giving Purdue the close win.
Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. led the Boilermakers in scoring, with 17 points and 5 rebounds including three 3-point shots. Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic followed in scoring with 15 points and 1 rebound. Sophomore center Zach Edey and sophomore guard Jaden Ivey each had 10 points. Edey earned a double-double with 11 rebounds, too.
Zach Edey now with 54 dunks on the season. This one was your @FreddysUSA DUNK OF THE GAME. pic.twitter.com/CRZNLkkLj4— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 5, 2022
Stefanovic talked about how the roles that all of the senior players had today and the chemistry they were able to build really helped them to get the win over the rival Hoosiers.
“That’s the basketball gods," he said. "Knowing that you get to catch your rival in your final game here and just trying to do anything you can to get a win was the biggest thing for all of us.”
Senior guard Xavier Johnson led the Hoosiers in scoring, with 18 points, 12 assists and 5 rebounds. Junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis had 15 points and 6 rebounds. Senior forward Miller Kopp had 14 points and 3 rebounds.
Indiana’s last win in West Lafayette was during the 2012-13 season, where it beat Purdue 97-60. Three players on that Indiana team, guards Victor Oladipo and Yogi Ferrell, as well as center Cody Zeller, earned time on NBA rosters after leaving IU.
Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. got the scoring started quickly for the Boilermakers, putting up an early 5 points in the first four minutes of the game.
While Purdue managed to fire off some quick buckets in the beginning of the game, there was a scoring drought for both teams midway through the first half, where neither team scored for over two minutes.
It didn’t take long for Stefanovic and Hunter Jr. to light back it up and take scoring matters into their own hands, though. Stefanovic scored a huge 3-point shot for the Boilermakers, followed by another 3-pointer and an easy layup from Hunter to help Purdue go on a 12-0 run with eight minutes left in the first half.
Sasha Stefanovic is going out like a senior. 3️⃣@BoilerBall is trying to close out Indiana: pic.twitter.com/gcDWYalLH5— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 5, 2022
Following his last successful 3-point shot, Hunter Jr. has now scored 100 3-pointers in his Purdue career.
Indiana went on a 9-0 run late in the first half to cut Purdue’s lead down to 6 with only a minute left in the half.
Purdue’s senior players, center Trevion Williams, guard Stefanovic, guard Jared Wulbrun and guard Hunter Jr., recognized during the game, which was the team’s final regular game of the season. The players were illuminated next to the dozens of banners from past seasons in Mackey Arena.
Williams and Stefanovic have been the third and fourth leading scorers for the team this year. Stefanovic also led the team in successful 3-point shots this year,with 76. Hunter Jr. has also been a reliable weapon this season, sitting at third in 3-point field goal percentage with .434%.
Hunter Jr. commented on the roles that the seniors had in the game and his appreciation for Coach Matt Painter putting the team in positions to win games throughout this season.
“I’m proud of these guys for stepping up," Painter said. "I appreciate coach for trusting us and putting us in the right position to finish this game up.”
While the Hoosiers got into some early foul trouble in the second half, Purdue was able to capitalize with a huge 3-pointer from sophomore forward Mason Gillis, putting the Boilermakers up by seven and getting the crowd to erupt once again.
Just as Purdue started to lose a bit of momentum, Hunter Jr. and Stefanovic both hit on 3-point shots, giving the Boilermakers eight made 3-pointers by that point in the game. However, Indiana proceeded to go on a 11-0 run, taking the lead halfway through the second half.
Edey spoiled the Indiana run with a huge dunk of his own, making it a one-point game with only eight minutes to go in the game.
Fans continued to show their disdain for Indiana, seemingly roaring louder than ever before. The cheer continued as former Purdue head coach Gene Keady made an appearance at the game. Keady is the all-time winningest head coach in Purdue history and has had the court at Mackey named in his honor.
Former Boilermaker guard Ryan Cline, who scored 27 points during Purdue's Sweet 16 matchup with Tennessee in 2019, chugged a beer in front of the Mackey crowd during the final timeout of the game, feeding into the energy of the crowd even further.
The 48th Vice President of the United States and former Gov. Mike Pence, as well as current Gov. Eric Holcomb, was also in attendance at today’s game, and both were recognized during a media timeout.
Painter talked about the legacy of Keady's career and how he takes what Keady has left in order to win games in the modern era of college basketball.
“I’m fortunate because I have a blueprint to go by," Painter said, “ He laid the blueprint.”
Painter also said he appreciated what the Purdue fans do to the Mackey atmosphere.
“I think we have a great advantage”, Painter said. “Getting a team and trying to build and keep developing older players along with that environment helps a lot.”
Postgame Press Conference | March 5, 2022 https://t.co/JJ00dbaYy8— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 5, 2022
Purdue will wait until the end the regular season for other conference teams on Sunday before it learns its seed in the Big Ten Tournament.
BoilerBall Senior Day Ceremony | March 5, 2022 https://t.co/PnvXRO0M6u— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 5, 2022