As senior guard Sasha Stefanovic turned the ball over, Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 25 seconds left. After holding a 20-point lead, the Boilers would need a miracle to escape another blown lead.
Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. flung the ball to sophomore guard Jaden Ivey. Ivey hurled a high-arcing shot with two seconds left and a hand in his face, one that fell through the net effortlessly with 0.6 seconds remaining.
Fans shot up in the air, screaming at the top of their lungs as No. 6 Purdue (18-3, 7-3 Big Ten) took a last-second 81-78 victory against No. 16 Ohio State (13-5, 6-3 Big Ten) on Sunday in Mackey Arena. It was a bit of deja vu as Ivey had done take-for-take the same buzzer-beater game-winning shot against Ohio State last year.
🔄 Put it on loop. pic.twitter.com/GESKR4SYT4— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 30, 2022
“I messed up the play but with the seconds left I just put up a shot,” Ivey said. “It was supposed to be for (sophomore center Zach Edey).”
Ivey didn’t start the game for the Boilermakers after missing the Northwestern game last week for a hip injury. Hunter Jr. took his place, stringing together good performances in his previous five games. He put up 7 or more points in four of them, even passing for five assists against Northwestern.
Ivey did return, however, coming into the game early to bring the Boilers out of a 3-point deficit.
Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic got Mackey Arena rocking towards the end of the second half as he hit a game-defining 3-pointer. Stepping back from the corner, Sasha shot off a quick long-range shot before Ohio State guard Jamari Wheeler barreled into him. With a clean swish, fans shot up from their seats as Stefanovic stole a 4-point play from right under the Buckeyes.
Going into the second half, Purdue kept its foot on the gas.
Frantically trying to find an open shot Ohio State passed it across the 3-point line. Two Buckeyes swarmed in with each pass to create an almost impenetrable wall of defenders.
Out of nowhere, Hunter Jr. shot out to grab a steal.
With an open court ahead of him and the ball in his hands, Hunter Jr. dunked the ball, lighting up an already electric crowd. Ohio State was forced to take a timeout as the Boilers were up by 20 points.
“Energy, that's the biggest thing,” Ivey said when asked about what Eric Hunter Jr. brings to the team. “He’s been playing really well for us and we are going to need that down the stretch.”
Midway through the second half, Purdue began to ease up. The team stopped switching men on defense and allowed easy 2-pointers from the top of the key.
“I don’t think it's schematic, I think it's concentration,” head coach Matt Painter said. “But we’ve just got to concentrate and do our job. We lose our focus and do silly things and let them steal points.”
The issue was exacerbated by the fact the team couldn’t hit free throws reliably. Edey, Williams and Hunter Jr. all missed free throws, putting the team at 15-26 on the game. They almost hit as many free throws as 3-pointers.
“The one thing you have to remember as a coach is that no one is trying to miss a free throw,” Painter said.
All this was reminiscent of other Purdue games earlier in the year. Against Iowa twice and once against Penn State, the team had blown double-digit leads.
Only one player could save the lost game for the Boilers. Ivey with a final second dagger pulled an almost lost game from the hands of Ohio State.
“I think the opening stretch of the second half really dug us a hole,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtman said. “You have to pick your poison with the way they shoot it.”
Purdue wore neon jerseys and cheerleaders used neon pom poms for the annual “Hammer Down Cancer” game. During an intermission, those who know someone affected by cancer or have been affected by cancer were asked to stand up as the stadium cheered in support of them.
Purdue will move on to Minneapolis to take on the Golden Gophers Wednesday at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
GAME NOTES:
- No. 6 Purdue improved to 18-3 overall and 7-3 in the Big Ten with an 81-78 win over No. 16 Ohio State on Sunday afternoon. The win was Purdue's third in a row. At the halfway point in league play, Purdue is now one game back of the league leaders (Wisconsin and Illinois).
- Purdue is 18-3 or better for just the third time under Matt Painter and for the second time in five years.
- Purdue has won seven of the last 10 games against Ohio State.
Purdue is 18-3 or better for just the third time under Matt Painter and for the second time in five years.
- Purdue has won seven of the last 10 games against Ohio State.
- Jaden Ivey hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift Purdue to the victory. In a 67-65 win last year over Ohio State, Ivey hit a 3-pointer with just over 4 seconds left to give Purdue a 3-point lead against the Buckeyes.
- Since the start of the 2016-17 season, Purdue is now 28-25 against ranked teams. The 28 wins are the fifth most in the country.
- Since the start of the 2014-15 season, Purdue is 20-7 against ranked opponents at Mackey Arena.
- Purdue improved to 137-16 since the start of 2014-15 season when attempting more free throws than its opponents. Purdue took 12 more attempts from the line (26-14).
- Purdue is 266-50 under Painter when scoring at least 70 points, and 142-12 under Painter when scoring at least 80 points, including 56-2 since the start of the 2017-18 season.
- Over the last five games, Purdue is 49-of-109 (.450) from 3-point range.
- Purdue's sophomore class scored 51 of Purdue's 81 points.
- Jaden Ivey has scored at least 21 points in two of his last three performances. Over his last three games, he is 8-of-16 from 3-point range.
- Zach Edey tallied 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting for his 8th 20-point game of the season.
- Mason Gillis corralled a career-high 11 rebounds to go with 7 points and 2 assists. Five of his rebounds were on the offensive end.
- Eric Hunter Jr., continued his outstanding play with 10 points and five assists. Over the last six games, Hunter Jr., is 6-of-7 from long distance. In games he leads Purdue in assists, the Boilermakers are 20-5.
- Sasha Stefanovic tallied 11 points, all in the first half. When he scores in double figures in his career, Purdue is 30-5.
– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report.