ANN ARBOR, Michigan – The Boilermakers were locked in seemingly unending basketball for an extra 10 minutes of play, eventually losing to the No. 19 Wolverines 84-78 in double overtime on Thursday night.
The Wolverines (11-4, 2-2) came out with a spark in the second overtime, quickly going up by 6 after a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Zavier Simpson.
Freshman guard Franz Wagner hit yet another 3 for the Wolverines.
Purdue (9-7, 2-3) sophomore center Trevion Williams, who had career-bests 36 points and 20 rebounds. He was 16 of 28 from the field – including a key 3-point shot at the end of regulation – and 3 of 4 from the line.
But Michigan shut him down in the second overtime.
The game came down to free throws for the Wolverines, who missed three in a row before finally sinking one with 40 seconds left. More free throws ensued, these two made by sophomore guard David DeJulius, all but sealing the win for the Wolverines.
"We know how to protect home court, and we weren't gonna lose this game," Michigan senior center Jon Teske said. "They're a great team. The ball kinda bounced our way, and we took advantage of that."
Williams came out hot offensively, going 8 of 10 from the field with 16 points in the half. Williams used his 6-foot-9-inch, 270-pound frame to make two heavily contested layups for and-1s, but failed to convert on either free throw.
Williams' offensive efforts were supplemented in the first half by sophomore guard Eric Hunter Jr., who put up 6 points, shooting 50 percent from the field.
Williams continued to dominate the paint through the rest of the game, finishing with 36 points and 20 rebounds.
"He's really good," Teske said about guarding Williams. "He can score over both shoulders, and I had to stand my ground."
Williams' rebounding seemed to fail him at just the wrong time, giving up two offensive rebounds with less than five minutes left in the game.
Defensively, the Boilermaker defense failed to stop the pass inside to Teske, who finished the game with 18 points. The Boilers also struggled with stopping the fast break, something that occurred quite often for them due to their high turnover rate.
Purdue had 11 first-half turnovers and ended with 15. Michigan had 9.
Early in the first half, junior center Matt Haarms was taken to the locker room after limping off the court. He returned to the bench after halftime, but sat out the remainder of the game with a hip injury.
The Wolverines led 32-28 at halftime.
The second half saw much better ball control from both teams, each only committing one turnover.
Freshman guard Isaiah Thompson heated up midway through the second half, sinking a big 3-pointer to put the Boilermakers up by 7, their largest lead so far. Thompson went 4-8 from the field and scored 14 points on the night.
Michigan quickly responded with a scoring surge of its own, led by senior guard Simpson. The Wolverines came back within 1 before Purdue's own senior guard Jahaad Proctor converted a 4-point play, making the score 45-41 with 11 minutes remaining in the game.
Purdue's perimeter defense kept Michigan's scorers at bay, holding them to only seven made 3-pointers of 29 attempted.
The Wolverines tied the game back up with a 3 from Teske, making the score 53-53 with 4:28 remaining.
Purdue trailed for the first time since before halftime with less than four minutes remaining, the score 55-53. Two free throws from sophomore forward Aaron Wheeler put the score at 55 all.
With a minute remaining, Williams drained a 3-point shot at the end of a shot clock to put the Boilers up, 60-58. The shot shocked the crowd as well as Williams' own teammates, who are used to him being an in-the-paint scorer. Williams scored again with 40 seconds left on a goal-tending call, putting the Boilers up by 2 once again, 62-60.
With 15 seconds left, and the score tied at 62, Williams went up for one final layup, but missed, sending the game into overtime.
After missing his first two free throws of the game, Williams sunk two with 3:30 remaining, making the score 66-64 Michigan in overtime.
A controversial jump-ball called on a rebound attempt gave Purdue the ball once again, with Williams backing down his defender into the paint, tying the game at 66. After a trade of baskets from either team, Purdue had the ball once again with 44 seconds remaining, the score tied at 68.
After failing to score after an offensive rebound, the Boilers did all they could to defend with six seconds left, forcing a miss on a potential buzzer beater from Simpson.
Double overtime ensued.
In the end, the Boilermakers could not stop a late surge of offense from the Wolverines, falling 84-78.
Head coach Matt Painter remains optimistic.
"I thought our guys did a better job today (than Sunday's 63-37 loss at Illinois)," he said. "We just gotta be more consistent. We're one bounce, one call, one shot away from winning this game.
"As long as you compete, and you play hard, your guys stick together, in the long run things will work out for you."
The Boilers will have their work cut out for them as they host No. 8 Michigan State at noon, Sunday. The game will be broadcast on CBS.
#BoilerNotes
• Purdue fell to 9-7 overall and 2-3 in the Big Ten Conference with an 84-78 double-overtime loss at Michigan … the loss was Purdue's second straight in Big Ten play (both on the road), marking its first two-game losing streak in Big Ten play since Feb. 2018.
• Michigan has now won three games in a row against Purdue, the longest winning streak over the Boilermakers among all Big Ten teams … the next-longest streak is one game by Maryland, Illinois and Nebraska.
• Purdue lost for the first time this year when scoring 70 or more points, now 5-1 … Michigan's 84 points were a season-high allowed.
• Trevion Williams recorded career highs in points (36) and rebounds (20), becoming the first Purdue player since Bob Ford (36 points, 20 rebounds) on Feb. 16, 1971, vs. Minnesota to have a 35-20 game … his 35-20 game was the first in college basketball this season and he becomes the first player since 2010-11 to have a 35-20 game with no turnovers … Williams and South Carolina's Sindarius Thornwell (Feb. 7, 2017 vs. Alabama) are the only major-college players with at least 35 points, 20 rebounds and two assists in the same game since 2010-11 … the performance marked his fourth double-double in the last seven games.
– Purdue Athletics Communications contributed to this report.