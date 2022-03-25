Tonight’s St. Peter’s vs. Purdue (29-7) NCAA Tournament matchup have teams and players that are among the nation’s elite.
St. Peter’s (21-11) is among the Top 50 teams nationally (out of 350 teams) in three different categories. They include:
• No. 4 in defensive field goal percentage at 38.4 (Purdue is No. 134 nationally at 42.5 percent)
• No. 19 in scoring defense, giving up 62.2 points a game (Purdue is No. 153 at 68.5)
• No. 22 in blocked shots with 5.0 per game (Purdue is No. 127 at 3.5 per game)
Individually, the Peacocks have one player in the Top 50:
• No. 12 in blocks per game, 6-7 senior forward KC Ndiefo
Purdue (29-7) is among the nation’s best in 12 categories maintained by the NCAA. That includes:
• No. 2 in rebound margin at +9.6 per game (St. Peter’s is No. 86 at 3.1 a game)
• No. 4 in 3-point field goal percentage at 38.8 (St. Peter’s is No.76 at 35.5)
• No. 5 in free throws attempted with 785 (St. Peter’s is No. 53 at 661)
• No. 5 in total rebounds with 1,394 (St. Peter’s is No.129 at 1,159)
• No. 7 in made field goal percentage at 47.2 (St. Peter’s is No. 225 at 43.3)
• No. 7 in free throws made with 556 (St. Peter’s is No. 83 with 457)
• No. 9 in total assists with 590 (St. Peter’s is No.204 with 398)
• No. 12 in scoring offense at 79.8 per game (St. Peter’s is No. 261 at 67.5 a game)
• No. 12 in win-loss percentage at 80.6 (St. Peter’s is No. 80 at 65.6)
• No. 14 in assists per game at 16.4 (St. Peter’s is No. 214 at 12.4)
• No. 15 in scoring margin with a +11.5 (St. Peter’s is No. 103 at +5.3)
• No. 32 in average rebounds per game at 38.72 (St. Peters is No. 115 at 36.22
Also, Jaden Ivey, Zach Edey and Sasha Stefanovic are found in the Top 50 players in eight categories, including:
• No. 3 in field goal percentage, Edey, hitting 64.7
• No. 16 in free throws attempted, Ivey, with 207
• No. 18 in assist to turnover margin, Stefanovic, at 2.64
• No. 22 in offensive rebounds, Edey, at per game at 3.19
• No. 28 in free throws made, Ivey, with 154
• No. 31 in total points, Ivey, with 615
• No. 34 in double-doubles, Edey, with 11
• No. 36 in total rebounds, Edey, with 283
MORE ABOUT ST. PETER'S:
• Coming off a historic wins over No. Seed 2 Kentucky and No. 7 Seed 7 Murray State in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, the Saint Peter's men's basketball team returns to action in the Sweet 16, facing off with Purdue University Friday night inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
• The Peacocks come into the matchup with the nation's longest win streak, winning each of its last nine games after knocking off Murray State 70-60 in the second round. Purdue, meanwhile, is coming off a strong 71-61 over Texas to advance to the Regional Semifinal.
• The Peacocks continued to make history, proving doubters wrong once again as they continued their magical run, advancing to the Sweet 16 Saturday with a 70-60 victory over Murray State University inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the 2022 NCAA Championship's second round matchup.
• The Peacocks got a team-high 17 points from KC Ndefo and another clutch shooting night from Doug Edert who finished with 13 as they advanced to become one of the last 16 teams remaining in college basketball. SPU now has the nation's longest winning streak at nine straight games and will advance to play #3 Purdue Friday night (March 25th) in Philadelphia looking to advance to the Elite 8.
• SPU led wire-to-wire in the contest and handed Murray State, who previously held the record for the longest active win streak, just their third loss of the season to improve to 21-11 overall while the Racers ended their season 31-3.
• Ndefo, the three-time reigning MAAC Defensive Player of the Year, recorded 10 rebounds to go along with his 17 points to record his seventh career double-double while also adding six blocks to become the first player in program history to reach 300 career blocks.
• The Peacocks are the first team in the history of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference to advance to the Sweet 16.
• The Peacocks allowed just 60 points against a team who came into the contest averaging over 80 points per game. With that, SPU has now held eight of its last nine opponents to under 70 points.
The Series
• All-time: Purdue leads 1-0
• Streak: Purdue (1)
• Last Saint Peter's Win: N/A
• Last Purdue Win: 3/18/11 (NCAA Tournament First Round, Chicago)
Quick Hitters
• After nearly a month between games from Dec. 18 to Jan. 14, SPU has gone 18-5 in the 2022 calendar year to win the MAAC title and advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.
• Ndefo is the anchor of the Peacocks as he heads into the contest averaging 10.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game this season. He was named Second Team All-MAAC and is now the three-time defending MAAC Defensive Player of the Year.
• Daryl Banks III leads the Peacocks offensively overall on the season averaging 11.4 points per game this season. Banks has scored in double figures 19 times this season with 14 of those performances coming against MAAC opponents including in seven of the last 10 contests.
• SPU heads into the contest with one of the top defenses in the NCAA, leading the MAAC and ranking 19th in DI allowing just 62.2 points per game.
• After the win over Fairfield on Friday, Feb. 18, SPU won its 10th MAAC contest for the third consecutive season. It is the first time the Peacocks have won double-digit conference contests in three straight seasons since 1986-89.
• The Peacocks are the first MAAC team to win an NCAA Tournament game since Siena did so in 2009.
All-MAAC Accolades
• Two weeks ago, three Peacocks were announced to All-MAAC teams for their strong performances on the court this season.
• Ndefo was named the MAAC Defensive Player of the year for the third time in his career and earned Second Team All-MAAC honors. He also was selected as an NABC Second Team All-District honoree on Tuesday.
• Banks III earned a spot on the All-MAAC Third Team for the second straight year giving him three All-conference honors after being named to the All-Rookie team his freshman season.
• Freshman Jaylen Murray nabbed a spot on the All-Rookie team for the Peacocks after averaging 5.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in his first collegiate season.
Balancing Act
• SPU has had one of the most balanced groups in the country this season and have had 26 consecutive games with at least eight different scorers.
• Offensively, nine different players have scored in double figures in a game this season.
• Of the 12 student-athletes who have seen action in a game this season, all 12 have at least one start. Additionally, all 12 are averaging at least 8.5 minutes per contest.
Dancin' Peacocks
• Led by strong defense and a well-rounded offensive attack, the Peacocks knocked off Kentucky and Murray State to become just the third #15-seed to advance to the Sweet 16 in history.
• It is the first Big Dance for SPU since winning the MAAC Title in the 2010-11 season. The Peacocks were a No. 14 seed in the 2011 tournament and fell in the opening round against No. 3 Seed Purdue ,65-43.
• The Peacocks have been to the NCAA Tournament two other times in NCAA history as well, appearing in the 1994-95 tourney as well as in 1990-91.
• Prior to their appearance in this year's tournament, SPU has previously earned a No. 15 seed in 95 and a No. 12 seed in 91 but were previously unable to get over the hump as they currently sit 2-3 in NCAA Tournament games all-time.
• Head Coach Shaheen Holloway has experience in the NCAA Tournament as both a player and an assistant coach. In the 2000 NCAA Tournament as a student-athlete at Seton Hall, Holloway led the Pirates as a No. 10 seed to the Sweet 16, hitting the game-winning shot in overtime against Oregon in the opening round.
• It is also the first postseason non-conference tournament appearance since 2017 when the Peacocks won the CIT Tournament title.
– St. Peter's Athletics contributed to this story