Shaheen Holloway

Holloway, 445, was born in Queens, NY. He played college basketball at Seton Hall from 1996-2000 as a point guard. During his career at the Hall, he averaged 13.7 points during his 116-game career there. He started in 109 of those games, shooting 33.3 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from 3-point distance.

He played professionally for the United States Basketball League, which was a spring league that existed 17 years before folding in 2008. Most of his professional career was internationally – in the Dominican Republic, Germany, Israel, Turkey, Venezuela and the United Kingdom.

He started his coaching career as an assistant at Iona from 2007-10. Then he was an assistant at Seton Hall from 2010-18 and has been head coach at St. Peter's since 2018.

His career head coaching record is 63-56. Year-by-year, his record was 10-22 in 2018-19, 18-12 in 2019-20, 14-11 in 2020-21 and 21-11 in 2021-22.