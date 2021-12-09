It was years in the making.
From head coach Matt Painter’s hiring in 2004, to the 2019 NCAA tournament run to the Elite Eight led by then-junior guard Carsen Edwards, to now, standing on top of the world.
The Associated Press Poll ranks the Purdue Boilermakers as the best basketball team in the country.
The Purdue men’s basketball social media accounts posted a graphic on multiple platforms on Monday after the poll was released. The image was a collage of the team, with Painter’s energized face at the top. Most notably, the far-right pictures a bold, bright and shining number one painted in Boilermaker gold. Next to it, the phrase “for the first time in school history.”
The post spread like wildfire. It flooded social media with Instagram story reposts and over 3,000 retweets. Associate Strategic Communications Director Chris Forman later said the post was likely the most liked and shared Purdue basketball post across all socials of all time. He said the Instagram picture received double the number of likes the team had ever received on a single post.
Former players instantly took to social media, as well.
“#1,” Edwards tweeted.
The Big Ten Network compiled a video of former Boilers reacting to the ranking featuring players such as Edward’s former teammate Dakota Mathias and E’Twaun Moore, one of the original “Baby Boilers.”
They weren’t the only Boilermakers taking notice. Students across Purdue embraced the new era of basketball glory, a moment that will go down in history.
“It’s insane, it’s such a great time to be a Boilermaker,” Marti Sprenne, a sophomore in the College of Engineering, said. “Not a lot of people get to experience their school being ranked No. 1 in a sport while they’re in college.”
To pave the way for the ascension, Ohio State upset then-No. 1 Duke three days before Purdue’s game against Iowa.
Arty Avetissian, a freshman in the Polytechnic Institute, said he was watching the Buckeyes vs. Blue Devils game while working at the Cordova Recreational Center. Once Ohio State won, “everyone went crazy,” and his manager even played Queen’s “We Are The Champions” on the speaker.
The door was wide open for the Boilers, and everyone knew it.
While Sprenne watched the Iowa game at home with his roommates, freshman College of Education student Lillian Mast attended the game and got to experience the “loud and intense” crowd. The thought of being ranked No. 1 played a huge factor in the arena’s energy.
Mast said that once senior forward Trevion Williams went to the free-throw line with five seconds left in the game, fans in Mackey Arena erupted into “who’s house, our house” chants. At that point, everyone knew Purdue had won.
But one more chant would echo throughout the venue as hyped-up fans streamed out of the bleachers.
“Everyone started chanting ‘number one,’” Mast said. “It was a really thrilling, exciting moment.”
Sprenne admitted he hasn’t been the most “knowledgeable” basketball fan throughout his life, but has recently been getting more involved. He attributed it to how well the team is doing and how fun games are to watch.
Similarly, Mast had been a casual Boiler basketball fan since high school, but since coming to campus, she has gotten a lot more involved in cheering for Purdue. She finds it special to be able to root for a team that is now the best in the nation.
“I actually have a friend who goes to Indiana and I like to rub it in her face a lot,” she said.
The prestigious ranking didn’t impress freshman College of Engineering student Vassilis Konstantinou since he knew the Boilermakers were good from the start, but he did say it was a “crazy feeling.”
Even though Konstantinou is from Greece, he has followed college basketball and knows about March Madness. He said he is super excited to experience the tournament in the states.
Konstantinou has higher aspirations for the team, too. As special as this squad already has been, it has the possibility to do something even greater, he said.
“I hope we go all the way and win the championship.”