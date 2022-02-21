The Purdue men's basketball team moved up to No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Monday afternoon.
Close wins against Maryland, Northwestern and Rutgers helped right the ship enough for the Boilermakers to take a spot over the Kansas Jayhawks, who trail by 2 points.
Purdue (24-4) joins four other Big Ten teams in the Top 25: No. 15 Illinois, No. 13 Wisconsin, No. 22 Ohio State and No. 25 Iowa. The Boilermakers are 5-1 against these teams this season, with the only loss coming in a 74-69 in Mackey Arena on Jan. 3. Wisconsin victory came in front of the eyes of 56 NBA scouts, including Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens, in Mackey Arena.
Michigan State and Rutgers also received votes, but not enough to crack the AP Top 25.
POLL ALERT: Gonzaga unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25; Arizona at No. 2, highest in 4 years; Arkansas up 5 spots to No. 18.Full poll: https://t.co/xxr0Gxfsub pic.twitter.com/ggSMmyBAcq— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) February 21, 2022
Gonzaga (23-2) kept the top spot for the second week in a row, earning 212 points more than Auburn, which was No. 1 three weeks ago. Blowout wins over then No. 22 Saint Mary's, Pepperdine and Santa Clara gave the Chet Holmgren-led Bulldogs enough momentum to keep their spot for the second straight week.
A “week of upsets” in the college basketball landscape last week shook up the rankings just enough to give Gonzaga a shot at No. 1. The Boilermakers joined No. 6 Houston and No. 7 Duke (23-4) among others as the five Top 10 teams to take a loss to an unranked opponent this season after their 82-58 loss against Michigan. Arkansas (21-6) upset No. 1 Auburn in an 80-76 overtime victory after the Tigers danced on the Razorbacks logo before the start of the game.
Purdue is No. 7 in this week's USA Today/Coaches Poll. The Top 5 in that poll are Gonzaga, Arizona, Kentucky Auburn and Kansas in that order. Among Big Ten teams, the Coaches Poll has it as No. 12 Wisconsin, No. 14 Illinois, No. 19 Ohio State and No. 24 Michigan State. Iowa also received Top 25 votes, but not enough to be among the nation's elite.
In the NCAA NET Rankings, which are updated daily, Purdue is No. 9, up one spot after Sunday's win over Rutgers. Gonzaga, Arizona, Kentucky, Houston, Kansas and Baylor are the NET's Top 5 teams. Big Ten teams among in the Top 25 includes No. 14 Illinois, No. 18 Ohio State, No. 19 Iowa and No. 20 Wisconsin.
The Boilermakers will return to action at noon, Saturday at Michigan State (18-8, 9-6). The game will be broadcast on ESPN.