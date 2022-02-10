GAMEDAY INFORMATION
No. 3 Purdue (21-3, 10-3) vs. Michigan (12-9, 6-5)
Thursday, Feb. 10 | 9 PM ET | Crisler Center (12,707)
ESPN (Brian Custer, Jon Crispin)
THE NOTES TO KNOW
• Purdue and Michigan will meet for the second time in a span of six days after the Boilermakers edged the Wolverines on Feb. 5, in Mackey Arena. It's the quickest regular-season turnaround against a Big Ten team in school history.
• The Boilermakers have won six straight Big Ten games. The streak is the sixth-longest win streak in Big Ten play under Matt Painter and longest since the 2018-19 season (8 games).
• Purdue is 21-3 through 24 games (or better) for the third time in the Painter era and for the sixth time in school history. A win will give Purdue 22 wins through 25 games for just the fifth time in school history (2017-18, 2009-10, 1987-88, 1986-87).
• Purdue's seven quad-1 wins are second nationally (Wisconsin - 8) and its 7-2 record (.778 winning percentage) is the best record nationally among teams that have played at least seven quad-1 games (tied with Auburn).
• Purdue's five wins over ranked teams are the second most nationally (Marquette - 6; Purdue, Alabama, Texas Tech, Villanova - 5).
• Through Tuesday's games, Purdue's 21 victories are the third most nationally (Auburn, Murray State - 22).
• Purdue has won six straight games in the month of February, five of them coming by double-figures.
• Purdue has won 51 straight games when shooting at least 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range and 70 percent from the free throw line (was 50.8, 40.9 and 72.2 percent in the win over Illinois).
• Purdue has shot over 50.0 percent in 15-of-24 games (second nationally behind South Dakota State - 16) and over 40.0 percent from 3-point range in 16 games (second nationally behind South Dakota State - 17).
• Purdue and South Dakota State are the only schools to shoot at least 50.0 percent from the field, 40.0 percent from 3-point range and 70.0 percent from the free throw line for the entire season.
• Purdue has eight players shooting at least 40 percent from 3-point range this season (with a min. of 10 attempts). If that holds, it would be the most players shooting 40 percent in college basketball history (via Jeremy Frank; @MLBRandomStats).
• The Boilermakers have scored 80 or more points in six straight Big Ten games for the first time since the 1997-98 season (7 straight games).
• Since the 2016-17 season, Purdue has won 29 games against ranked teams, the fifth-most victories in the country in that span.
• Since Feb. 1, 2021, Purdue is the only team nationally without a double-digit loss. Purdue's seven losses in that span have come by 1, 3, 9 (ot), 9 (ot), 2, 5 and 3 points. In regulation games only, Purdue's five losses in that span are 1, 3, 2, 5 and 3 points.
• Purdue leads the Big Ten in scoring, field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, 3-pointers, rebound margin (also lead nationally) and assists.
• Purdue leads the country in offensive efficiency (126.7) and has been held under 1.00 points / possession just once (Indiana - 0.98). The 126.7 total is the third-best total in the KenPom era since 2002 (2015 Wisconsin - 129.0; 2018 Villanova - 127.8).
• Purdue has trailed by double-digits in just three games this year (Villanova, North Carolina State, Indiana) and won two of them.
• Purdue is 139-16 since the start of the 2014-15 season when attempting more free throws than its opponents.
• Purdue is 145-12 under Painter when scoring at least 80 points, including 59-2 since the start of the 2017-18 season. Purdue has won 37 straight games when scoring 80 or more points (last loss vs. Notre Dame on Dec. 15, 2018).
• Purdue has won 111 straght games when scoring 90 or more points, dating to Nov. 24, 1987 -- a span of 12,456 days.
• Zach Edey and Jaden Ivey were named to the Wooden Award late-season top-20 list. Ivey was tabbed one of 10 finalists for the West Award given to the nation's best shooting guard, while Edey is one of 10 finalists for the Abdul-Jabbar Award given to the nation's top center.
• Over his last three games, Jaden Ivey is averaging 23.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. He has scored 21 or more points in four straight games. Already this year, he has made 46 trifectas after making just 25 all of last year. He is the only high-major player in the country (1-of-6 overall) to average 17 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists while having made at least 45, 3-pointers.
• Sasha Stefanovic has made a 3-pointer in 25 straight games, tied for the third-longest streak in school history. Second on the list is Carsen Edwards with 36 consecutive games.
• Trevion Williams needs one assist for 200. He'd become the fourth player in Purdue history with 1200-800-200 (Moore, Hummel, Brad Miller).
• Zach Edey is averaging 31.6 points and 16.1 rebounds per 40 minutes. Edey, Wofford's Cameron Jackson (2019), Purdue's A.J. Hammons (2016) and Kentucky's DeMarcus Cousins (2010) are only players to average 14.5 pts, 7.5 rebs, 1.0 asts and 1.0 blks in under 25 minutes.