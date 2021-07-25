Poor shooting plagued the No. 8 seed Men of Mackey team on Sunday afternoon as it lost to No. 1 seed Carmens Crew, 80-69, in Columbus.
The Men of Mackey shot 35.8 percent from the field – 24 of 67 – while the hosts shot 47.6 percent 30 of 63. Three-point shooting was also a disadvantage as the mostly Purdue contingent shot 8 of 23 while the opposition was 10 of 26. And points in the paint was another factor as Carmens Crew owed the lane 38-26.
The Men of Mackey were led by Kelsey Barlow and Robbie Hummel who had 18 and 17 points respectively. Isaac Haas joined them in double-digit scoring with 14.
Carmens Crew, made up of mostly Ohio State alumni, were led by William Buford with 19 points. Jeff Gibbs (11 points) and Evan Ravenel (10) also scored in double figures.
The loss ends the Men of Mackey's run in The Basketball Tournament.
Tough go today. Appreciate all the #MenOfMackey fans who showed up to support us. Was a blast being back out there again with my guys. We’ll be back at it again next year. pic.twitter.com/OdCSKa91Pn— Ryne Smith (@RyneSmith_) July 25, 2021