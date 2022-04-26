Purdue’s men’s basketball team will sport new jerseys for the 2022-23 season.
The team’s twitter confirmed speculation on April 15 about new uniforms, marking the first redesign since 2015. The design hasn’t been released yet.
Some Exponent staffers put together their what they would want the design to be if they had any say.
This design incorporates two symbols of the Purdue bands — the Purdue font across the chest and the “P” on one the sides of the shorts — to create a homage to the Boilermakers that perform at every game.
The design recreates the look of the jerseys most famously worn by Rick Mount. The pocket design takes new life, connecting to a side stripe, that resembles the staff of the “P” in the script logo.
It goes away from the sand color that many alternate uniforms use, and instead has more of a cream color that pairs with the Purdue gold and black. Numbers on the front of the jerseys adds to the old fashioned look.
