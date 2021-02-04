The Boilermakers continued to look to freshman guard Jaden Ivey to make plays on offense in the waning seconds of a 61-60 loss to Maryland Tuesday night.
Though he failed to convert, the freshman guard’s confidence kept Purdue (12-7, 7-5 Big Ten) within striking distance of the Terrapins (10-8, 4-7), allowing the Boilers to maintain a fighting spirit throughout the game.
Ivey, who hit the game winner against then-No. 7 Ohio State in Columbus on Jan. 19, found the ball in his hands on the last three full possessions in the second half of the game against the Terrapins. He drove to the basket and earned a trip to the free-throw line on the first and missed two jumpers on the last two possessions.
Ivey said aggression is key in creating open opportunities at the basket, but that he failed to execute when those opportunities arose.
“They were open for me today and I just couldn’t knock them down,” he said after the game. “It’s tough to think about.”
Despite the misses, Ivey’s teammates praised his ability to get to the rim.
“When he’s aggressive, he’s unstoppable,” junior big man Trevion Williams said.
As the game wore on, Ivey continued to create chances at the rim with his explosiveness off the dribble. He scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half, all coming on drives to the basket as Ivey navigated through Terrapin defenders and found openings in the paint.
Ivey’s role on the Boilermaker offense has increased steadily throughout the season. His playing time jumped up recently due to junior guard Sasha Stefanovic missing time after having contracted COVID-19.
Ivey recorded a season-high 31 minutes of action in a loss to then-No. 7 Michigan, a game in which he shot 3-14 from the field and 0-5 from deep.
Ivey said he’s still learning and developing his role with the team and has had to adjust to being in the starting lineup with Stefanovic out.
“The season’s been up and down for me,” Ivey said. “But each game I feel like I’m improving.”
Head coach Matt Painter said he planned to get the ball to Ivey on the final play of the game. His plan was disrupted when Terrapin defenders swarmed Williams on the inbound pass, forcing a double-dribble violation and ending the game.
Painter said he wanted to continue getting Ivey the ball because of the freshman's ability to get to the basket.
“Jaden made some really good plays down the stretch, driving with the basketball and getting to the rim,” Painter said. “When people are taking a lot of things away, you have to have guys that can take their man off the dribble and obviously he can do that.”
Painter said the Terrapin defense was effective in taking away some of the looks the Boilermakers were trying to create on offense. He added that there were about five possessions near the end of the game where he felt the Boilermakers got “stuck” on offense and had to force up tough shots with the shot clock winding down.
“We felt like we had that matchup with Trevion in the post, and we wanted to go to that as much as possible,” Painter said. “But they were taking that away.”
Painter said he expects Ivey to continue to improve as the season progresses, both from a competitive standpoint as well as defensively.
On the defensive end, Ivey showed his ability to alter shots and suffocate driving lanes against Maryland, logging a block as he rose to meet Terrapin guard Darryl Morsell at the rim and contested his layup attempt.
Ivey is undeterred when it comes to his self-confidence regarding his play. He said he feels like he doesn’t get foul calls when driving to the basket because of his freshman status.
“I feel like no one can guard me on the court and I can get to the basket with ease,” Ivey said.
Ivey and the Boilermakers will return to the court Saturday afternoon against Northwestern. The game will tip off at 4:30 p.m. and air on the Big Ten Network.