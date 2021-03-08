A team with three freshmen among its top-five scorers and no seniors is heading into the Big Ten tournament as the fourth seed, riding a five-game winning streak.
Following a win in their last regular-season game on Saturday against Indiana (12-14, 7-12 Big Ten), the Boilermakers (18-8, 13-6) took time to reflect on their progress so far.
“They have continued to improve,” head coach Matt Painter said. “Each one of them has had a different season. One guy starts off injured, two guys redshirted the previous year, Zach (Edey) doesn’t have experience playing organized basketball.”
The win sealed a fourth-place finish in the Big Ten behind three teams ranked in the top 10 nationally and guaranteed Purdue a two-day bye in the Big Ten tournament this week.
Center Zach Edey and guard Jaden Ivey, both freshmen, were the Boilers’ top two scorers in the rivalry game, scoring 20 and 17 respectively. Edey also grabbed nine rebounds. With no other Purdue players scoring over 10 points, the team leaned on the young tandem offensively.
It wasn’t the first time this season that has been the case.
Purdue fielded the youngest team in the Big Ten this season, with the average player having just a year of experience, according to Sports Reference. There were five freshmen in the normal rotation.
The Boilermakers’ youth showed when they had trouble with inconsistency.
The inexperience of this team was pronounced in its game against Miami (8-16, 4-15 ACC) earlier in the year. Purdue jumped to a 32-14 lead in the first half, but ultimately lost the game because of sloppy play down the stretch and an inability to take care of the ball.
Then something clicked.
Purdue’s freshmen came into their own in January and have not looked back since. It wasn’t uncommon to look at the box score and see guards Ivey or Brandon Newman leading the Boilers in scoring, or to see a hustle play from forward Mason Gillis change the outcome late in a game. Edey has bloomed into one of the stars of the team, scoring over 20 points in each of his last two games.
“My first game here, no one even thought I would play,” Edey said. “Most people thought I would redshirt, so it really speaks to the job that coach (Brandon Brantley) and Coach Paint have really done.”
Junior guard Sasha Stefanovic said he was impressed with his younger teammates.
“Within these past few games, they’ve really stepped it up,” Stefanovic said. “I think you can see how talented each one is and what they can give. One night somebody may not be scoring, getting 20 a game, but they’re making an impact in different ways.”
Painter said the team’s work ethic stood out to him. Journalists often snapped photos of Ivey and Newman back on the court following games in which they posted strong offensive performances.
“It’s been cool to coach these guys,” Painter said. “I walk into the office. I come out at different times and you got guys in there watching extra film, you got guys in there working on their game, you got guys that play well that still work on their game.”
Ivey had perhaps the most prominent breakout out of the five freshmen. He has scored double digits in all games but one since Feb. 2.
To him, the reason for his success is “plain and simple.”
“Just hard work,” Ivey said. “Each and every day we go out there and work hard, even when the lights aren’t on. You need to do that as a freshman. Just to stay in the game, you gotta work hard and do the little things, everything the coaches ask of you.”