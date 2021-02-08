Freshman guard Jaden Ivey earned his second Big Ten Freshman of the Week award in three weeks Monday afternoon.
✌🏽 𝐓𝐖𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐀𝐒 𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐄.@IveyJaden named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for 2nd time. pic.twitter.com/dIBdO68iJj— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 8, 2021
It's the fourth consecutive FotW award the Boilermakers (13-7, 8-5 Big Ten) have won, and the sixth overall. Ivey last won the award on Jan. 25, after putting up 15 points and a game-winning 3-pointer against then-No. 15 Ohio State.
He won the award this week for averaging 17 points against Maryland and Northwestern last week and setting a career-high point total, 20, against the Wildcats on Saturday.
Ivey returns to the court Thursday night in Minneapolis, Minnesota when the Boilers take on the Golden Gophers. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. and air on the Big Ten Network