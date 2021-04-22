Former Ohio State assistant coach Terry Johnson has joined the ranks of Matt Painter and his coaching staff according to a tweet from Purdue Men's Basketball.
Johnson brings 21 years of assistant coaching experience to Painter's staff, 14 of which were from Division I schools. Before he worked as an assistant for the Buckeyes, he spent a decade with the Butler Bulldogs under three head coaches: two-time Final Four attendee Brad Stevens, who currently has a 622-349 record with the Boston Celtics, one-year head coach Brandon Miller and current Ohio State men's basketball head coach Chris Holtmann.
Johnson helped coach the Bulldogs to a 250-97 record and eight NCAA tournament appearances during his ten years at Butler.
Johnson can be considered more of a defensive-minded coach, working as the defensive coordinator during his time with the Bulldogs and taking heavy involvement in Ohio State's defense. At Ohio State, he took a defense that ranked 113th in points allowed per game and 142nd in defensive rating and turned it into a defense that ranked as high as 25th in the nation in points allowed per game, according to sportsreference.com.
Johnson becomes the second Purdue coaching hire in the offseason, joining former Creighton and Purdue assistant Paul Lusk in bolstering an already experienced coaching staff. Lusk, another defensive-minded coach, will hope to revitalize a defense that ranked 72nd in points allowed and 147th in defensive rating according to sportsreference.com.