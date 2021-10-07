With fans clear to return to Mackey Arena for Purdue basketball’s home games this season, Purdue released ticket information and Protect Purdue guidance for the games Wednesday morning.
Season tickets are sold out, a statement said, but single-game tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 15. Those tickets and mini-plan packages will be available to John Purdue Club members on Oct. 12, and women’s basketball mini-plans will be available starting Oct. 14, the release said.
Fan Day for both teams will be on Oct. 16 at Mackey Arena, with further details forthcoming, the release said. The men’s team opens play with an exhibition game against Indianapolis on Nov. 4, and the women’s team has an exhibition game against Findlay on Nov. 7.
Purdue reminds fans that masks are required in all indoor spaces on campus in line with Protect Purdue protocols, which includes Mackey Arena. While the department doesn’t mandate a COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend athletic events, it does “encourage” all fans who are able to get vaccinated and make “health conscious decisions” for themselves and family members.
Fans with questions about parking, seating and membership can contact the John Purdue Club at 765-494-2582, and questions about tickets should go to the Hayes Family Ticket Office at 800-497-7678, the release said.