This could have been the year.
Purdue had an NBA lottery pick, two of the best big men in college basketball and the third most efficient offense in the nation, according to kenpom.com. And three tourney-seasoned veterans.
But rather than make history, Purdue fell to a No. 15 seed in the Sweet 16.
“I know we talked about respecting (St. Peter’s), and we talked about treating them like the best team in the tournament,” Williams said after the game. “But I don’t think everybody bought into that.”
Whether the Boilers gave St. Peter’s the respect Williams referred to, Purdue suffered from the same bad habits and fatal flaws that held it back all season.
On average, Purdue shoots 40.7% from deep when they win and 27.7% when they lose. Along with living and dying by the 3, turnovers proved to be just as troublesome an issue for the team this year.
“We have that number,” head coach Matt Painter said. “We get around 15 (turnovers), and that’s trouble for us.”
The beginning
Purdue was ranked No. 1 in the AP poll for the first time in program history back in early December, following a Mackey Arena victory over Iowa.
“I think they deserve to be No. 1 for a couple reasons,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said. “They can hurt you in so many different ways. They have depth, they have experience, they have size, they have shooters.”
Fans started to believe it could have been a very special season for the Boilermakers, who seemed to have all the right personnel to achieve their goals of winning the two conference titles and eventually the NCAA tournament.
Cue their next game against Rutgers — a halfcourt buzzer beater ruined Purdue’s undefeated record and stripped the team of its No. 1 ranking in a game that showed the first signs of the team’s inability to prevail when the 3-pointers weren’t falling.
Purdue played NC State after that loss, when a similar narrative began to unfold. The team ended up coming out on top but not before taking the game to overtime.
The Boilers continued to dominate non-conference play and didn’t pick up another loss until Wisconsin, after which Purdue dropped to No.7 on the AP poll.
Back from break
When students returned to campus in January, conference play was already underway. The Boilermakers won nine of their next 10 games following Wisconsin, with their only loss being to in-state rival Indiana on the road.
Those games saw sophomore guard Jaden Ivey at his best, posting a season high 26 points over Illinois and a season high seven assists against Michigan.
“Anybody that doesn’t know what a pro looks like — that’s what a pro looks like,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said about Ivey.
Once again, things were looking up for the Boilermakers. They were on top of the conference after beating the next best team, Illinois, for the second time that year. Ivey was all the buzz, and talk of him being a lottery pick for the upcoming NBA draft was becoming more prevalent.
The next game Purdue played was against Michigan two days later.
This time, however, the defense wasn’t there and Michigan shot 57% from beyond the arc while Purdue struggled at 22%. The result was a 24-point blowout that sent the Boilers on a downwards spiral in terms of 3-point shooting.
Beginning of the end
Purdue’s season was far from over at that point. There were six regular season conference games left to play, as Wisconsin, Illinois and Purdue were locked in competition for first place in the Big Ten.
The Boilers picked up three big wins, including a revenge game against Rutgers at home. With their sights on the conference title, the team headed to East Lansing to take on Michigan State.
In that game, Purdue attempted just nine 3-pointers and hit only one of them. Turnovers reared their ugly heads once again as the Boilers tied their season high of 17, and the Boilermakers lost on a last-second three.
Purdue faced Wisconsin three days later with the conference title on the line when Chucky Hepburn sealed the Boiler’s fate as the Big Ten’s second place team on a banked-in buzzer beater.
After beating Indiana at home in the last regular season game, the team prepped for the Big Ten tournament where they were seeded third.
Postseason
Purdue won its first two games of the tournament against Penn State and Michigan State and found itself in the championship against Iowa, who it had already beaten twice.
This time around, Iowa saw the Boilers when they weren’t at their best. Purdue’s 3-point shooting was at a measly 25%, and the team posted their fourth 17-turnover game of the season.
“We get beat in the Big Ten Tournament — our turnover number is high,” Painter said. “We go to Michigan State, second or third game (this season), that comes down to the wire — our turnover number is high. We get beat by Saint Peter’s — our turnover number is high.”
Purdue entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 seed and rolled over Yale in the first round. The Texas game proved more difficult, but a great team performance on both ends of the court paired with 46 free-throw attempts ended in a Boilermaker victory, sending them to the Sweet Sixteen.
Purdue was set to play the No. 15 seed St. Peter’s in a turn of good fortune. One of the smallest teams in the tournament looked to be an easy opponent for the Boilers.
The End
The game didn’t go as expected.
From the beginning of the game, Purdue was on the back foot. The same two deciding factors began to show themselves: turnovers and missed threes.
Purdue turned the ball over nine times in the first half. The only thing keeping the team afloat was 3-point shooting, as Stefanovic hit three of four carrying the team to a 33-29 lead at the half.
The shooting ended as the team shot just 1 of 12 from 3-point land in the second half. With its offense sputtering, the team relied on its defense.
History repeated itself, however, as the Boilers gave up 38 second-half points leading to a 67-64 loss. The Peacocks became the first ever No. 15 seed to advance to the Elite Eight.
Purdue was one win away from tying the school record for the most wins in a season. It was one win away from a Big Ten Title and one win away from being the Big Ten Tournament Champion.
This Purdue team had great expectations going into the year but came up just short in nearly every way. Potentially one of the greatest basketball squads the program has ever seen ended their season with no banners to show for it.