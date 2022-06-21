Former Purdue guard Jaden Ivey is slated to be the highest drafted Boilermaker into the NBA since Glenn Robinson was drafted as the No. 1 pick in the 1994 NBA draft.
With the NBA draft coming Thursday, many fans are wondering when Ivey will be taken off the board.
Boilermaker fans shouldn't expect another No. 1 pick, as multiple mock drafts have the Orlando Magic taking Auburn forward Jabari Smith at No. 1, the Oklahoma City Thunder taking Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren at No. 2 and the Houston Rockets taking Duke forward Paolo Banchero at No. 3.
In his latest mock draft, Jonathan Givony of ESPN said of the No. 4 pick, which currently belongs to the Sacramento Kings, “In the view of many NBA teams, the draft starts here."
Ivey reportedly said he has not been in contact with the Kings during the entire draft process.
The Kings have drafted a player without having a workout; in fact, they did so last year when they selected point guard Davion Mitchell, who did not work out for the Kings nor send medicals to them.
“If I got drafted there, it wouldn’t be the worst option,” Ivey said about the Kings during a media availability Monday. “I’m not the GM who picks the guys. I’m kind of just trying to enjoy this process. Whatever happens on draft night, we’re just gonna stick with it.”
NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski reported there were “a lot of teams” that were trying to make a trade with the Kings in order to select Ivey. Wojnarowski mentioned the Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks and the Washington Wizards.
Wojnarowski also said Tuesday that the King's decision over whether they will trade the pick and to whom will probably come when the Kings are on the clock.
NBA reporter Shams Charania reported the Kings were becoming "increasingly comfortable" selecting a player with the No. 4 pick rather than trading it.
In a Q&A with The Spun, Ivey was asked whether there are any specific teams he might end up with or have a good fit with.
”I would love to go anywhere, but Detroit, my mom played for the Detroit Shock in the WNBA,” Ivey said. “I've lived in the area and I know what it's like. Detroit could be an option.
“The Pacers, my mom played with the Indiana Fever. I'm kind of familiar with that organization. If they pick me on draft night it would be an honor. Just being from Indiana and living there my whole life, that would be amazing.”
Ivey was also complimentary of the Knicks, who currently hold the No. 11 pick.
"A tremendous organization in the New York Knicks,” Ivey said. “I'd be honored to be able to play there."
It is highly unlikely that Ivey will be available at pick No. 11, so the Knicks would have to trade up for him.
Givony reported yesterday that the Atlanta Hawks could make a trade with the Kings for the No. 4 pick as well.
Also in the draft are former Purdue forward Trevion Williams and former Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic.
Williams has had workouts with the Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers and the Kings. Williams is listed as the No. 51 prospect on Sam Vecenie of The Athletic’s board.
Stefanovic has had workouts with the Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Magic, Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks.
The NBA draft will begin Thursday at 8 p.m. in Brooklyn. It will be televised on ABC and ESPN.