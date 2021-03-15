The final AP Poll of the season has Purdue men's basketball in the top 20 again.
The Boilermakers (18-9) repeated their appearance at No. 20 from last week's poll, 18 hours after being named the No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament's south region. The Boilers have finished in the top 20 in five of the last six years, according to a Purdue Athletics tweet sent shortly after the poll was released.
Final AP poll of the season.#️⃣2️⃣0️⃣✔️: Ranked in final Top 20 in five of the last six years. pic.twitter.com/4nWnztaAdH— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 15, 2021
Purdue remains one of five Big Ten teams in the top 25, all of whom received bids as four-seeds or better to the NCAA tournament. The other four are in the national top 10, including No. 2 Illinois, No. 4 Michigan, No. 7 Ohio State and No. 8 Iowa.
Purdue jumped No. 21 Texas Tech, with whom it had tied for No. 20 last week, even after losing its first game in the Big Ten tournament to eventual runner-up Ohio State. The Buckeyes (21-9) were named the No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament's south region, meaning Purdue could potentially face them for a fourth time this season in the Elite Eight.
Before any of that speculation, Purdue will have to get past its first-round matchup against No. 13-seed North Texas. The game will tip off at 7:25 p.m. Friday in Lucas Oil Stadium, and air on TNT.