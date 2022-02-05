A sold-out Mackey crowd awaited the highly anticipated matchup between two powerhouse teams in the Big Ten.
The No. 4 Purdue men’s basketball team (19-3, 8-3 Big Ten) took on the Michigan Wolverines (11-8, 5-4 Big Ten) Saturday afternoon in another key conference matchup moving into the final third of the season.
After the first half of play, The Boilermakers lead 39-33 against the Wolverines.
Sophomore center Zach Edey led Purdue in scoring with 11 points and 6 rebounds. Senior forward Trevion Williams was second putting up 9 points and 4 rebounds. Sophomore forward Mason Gillis also had 8 points and 3 rebounds.
Purdue was originally scheduled to play Michigan in mid-January. COVID issues within the Wolverines’ program postponed the game until today.
Coming off of a 88-73 win on the road at Minnesota, its most recent in a four-game win streak, the Boilermakers looked poised to build upon their momentum and earn a long-awaited win against Michigan.
The Wolverines, who recently won 85-79 against Nebraska, looked to shock a sold-out Mackey crowd and continue their winning streak of five straight games against Purdue. Head coach Juwan Howard is 3-0 against the Boilermakers since he was first hired from the Miami Heat in 2019.
Impressively, Purdue did not commit a single foul in the first half. Fouling was not a problem for either team as Michigan only committed four fouls.
One of the key matchups in the game was the battle between two sophomore 7-foot centers in Zach Edey and Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson. Dickinson started the game off hot, knocking down two mid range jumpers and a layup, while Edey threw down emphatic dunks whenever he had the chance.
Four early 3-pointers, two from sophomore forward Mason Gillis and one from senior guard Sasha Stefanovic (1), helped propel Purdue to a 22-14 lead halfway through the first half. Senior forward Trevion Williams hit the eighth 3-point basket of his career and his first since an early-January matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers.
After a short run by Michigan, a trio of dunks from Edey and sophomore guard Jaden Ivey got the Mackey crowd into an absolute frenzy. Their energy quickly turned into pure silence as Dickinson responded with two 3-point shots of his own, cutting the Boilermaker lead to just 1 point.
A plethora of Purdue alumni and celebrity Purdue fans made their way to Mackey Arena to watch the game, including former Purdue basketball guard Ryan Cline, Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, and Purdue basketball legend Carl Landry. Cline notably scored 27 points in Purdue’s 2019 Sweet Sixteen matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers, hitting seven 3-point shots to pair with then-junior guard Carsen Edwards’ 29 points in an overtime thriller.
The Boilermakers will look to hold onto their slim lead and get a huge win over Michigan.