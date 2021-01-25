After winning two of three games last week, the Purdue men’s basketball team moved up three spots in the NCAA’s NET rankings as of Monday.
The Boilermakers (11-6, 6-4) are now No. 30 in the NET rankings, as of Monday. The NET rankings are used by the NCAA to determine seeding in the post-season tournaments. It considers the strength of the opponent’s schedule as well home vs. road results.
The NET rankings can be significantly different than the two major polls. For example, NET sees the Top 5 teams as: Baylor, Gonzaga, Michigan, Houston and Iowa. Furthermore, it rates all 347 Division I teams nationally.
In addition to Michigan and Iowa within the Big Ten, NET sees it as: No. 7 Illinois, No. 17 Ohio State, No. 18 Wisconsin, No. 30 Purdue, No. 36 Minnesota, No. 37 Maryland, No. 38 Penn State, No. 47 Indiana, No. 48 Rutgers, No. 76 Northwestern, No. 84 Michigan State and No. 159 Nebraska. The poll is updated daily while the other polls are updated each Monday.
Purdue also received recognition in both the two major weekly Top 25 polls, too.
The Boilers received 11 points in this week’s AP Poll, but not enough to make the Top 25. Gonzaga (15-0), Baylor (14-0), Villanova (10-1), Michigan (13-1) and Texas (11-2) are the Top 5 teams respectively in AP the poll released Monday.
Other Big Ten teams among the Top 25 include: No. 7 Iowa, No. 13 Ohio State, No. 14 Wisconsin, No. 19 Illinois and No. 21 Minnesota.
The USA Today Coaches poll has the same Top 5 as AP this week. Conference teams among its Top 25 include: No. 7 Iowa, No. 13 Wisconsin, No. 15 Ohio State, No. 20 Minnesota and No. 22 Illinois. Purdue received seven points in this week’s polling.
The two polls assign points based on ranking. For example, a team that is No. 1 receives 25 points from that voter. Purdue’s Matt Painter votes in the weekly USA Today Coaches Poll, but individual coaches’ rankings are not made public. There are 32 coaches nationally who participate in that poll.
Next up for the Boilers is hosting Minnesota at 7:30 p.m., Saturday. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.