The Boilers' hoops squad has been gelling as they get in their first organized game action since the NCAA tournament wrapped last spring. Here is a collection of highlights via Purdue men's basketball's twitter account.
Kicking off the highlight reel is Brian Waddell, who excelled in the Boilers' first game in Munich, Germany. Waddell chipped in 15 points on 6-7 shooting, including 3-4 on deep shots like this one:
🇩🇪 das Eimer. @brianwaddell112 was a bucket vs. Kickz IBAM.— Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) August 9, 2023
PTS: 15
REBS: 4
STLS: 1
FGs: 6-7
3Ps: 3-4 pic.twitter.com/T80gEELRCp
Waddell wasn't the only one cooking. Rising sophomore point guard Braden Smith showed off with a 22-point, 12-assist double-double. Check out this sweet finish:
🐝🐝🐝 Buzzer-beater. @3bradensmith with the runner right before half.— Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) August 9, 2023
📈 22 points, 12 dimes for the sophomore. pic.twitter.com/rTerwTqLvA
Games two and three were in Stadtbergen, Germany and Saint Polten, Austria, respectively. Redshirt freshman Camden Heide showed off his shot-making ability as well as his athleticism in the pair of contests:
👉 Mr. Inside & Outside @CamdenHeide with 15 points on 5-of-5 shooting (3-of-3) from deep. pic.twitter.com/c4dGBC3lHJ— Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) August 10, 2023
🧨🧨🧨 EXPLOSIVE! @CamdenHeide with the throwdown.— Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) August 11, 2023
(And he’s fine. Just gonna be sore) pic.twitter.com/pXP8nNdybU
It was Heide's first time in a Purdue box-score, as the 4-star 2022 commit sat out all of last season with a foot-injury. According to 247Sports.com, Heide was the No. 1 player in Minnesota when he committed to Purdue, declining multiple other offers from big-time programs.
The Boilers played their final game in Brno, Czech Republic on Monday in the closest contest of the week, a 71-61 victory. Braden Smith was featured by @Boilerball on Twitter for one of his patented probing needle-threadings, this one to a back-cutting Caleb Furst:
🫣 Lethal. @3bradensmith ➡️ @calebfurst. pic.twitter.com/6b7BPYZDGQ— Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) August 14, 2023
The team will be doing some sight-seeing in Bratislava, Slovakia and Lake Como, Italy before heading back to the States on Friday.