3/17/23 FDU, Braden Smith layup

Freshman guard Braden Smith goes for a layup that gets blocked.

 Paul Ward | Staff Photographer

The Boilers' hoops squad has been gelling as they get in their first organized game action since the NCAA tournament wrapped last spring. Here is a collection of highlights via Purdue men's basketball's twitter account.

Kicking off the highlight reel is Brian Waddell, who excelled in the Boilers' first game in Munich, Germany. Waddell chipped in 15 points on 6-7 shooting, including 3-4 on deep shots like this one:

Waddell wasn't the only one cooking. Rising sophomore point guard Braden Smith showed off with a 22-point, 12-assist double-double. Check out this sweet finish:

Games two and three were in Stadtbergen, Germany and Saint Polten, Austria, respectively. Redshirt freshman Camden Heide showed off his shot-making ability as well as his athleticism in the pair of contests:

It was Heide's first time in a Purdue box-score, as the 4-star 2022 commit sat out all of last season with a foot-injury. According to 247Sports.com, Heide was the No. 1 player in Minnesota when he committed to Purdue, declining multiple other offers from big-time programs.

The Boilers played their final game in Brno, Czech Republic on Monday in the closest contest of the week, a 71-61 victory. Braden Smith was featured by @Boilerball on Twitter for one of his patented probing needle-threadings, this one to a back-cutting Caleb Furst:

The team will be doing some sight-seeing in Bratislava, Slovakia and Lake Como, Italy before heading back to the States on Friday.

Recommended for you