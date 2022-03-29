Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic was named in the TaxAct Men's 3-Point Championship roster for the 33rd annual State Farm College Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships, Purdue Athletics announced this morning.
Stefanovic is one of eight college players that will compete at Xavier University of Louisiana's Convocation Center in New Orleans on Thursday, March 31. The contest will air live on ESPN at 9 p.m., according to the announcement.
Hailing from Crown Point, Indiana, Stefanovic was a big part of Purdue's success this year, helping the Boilermakers to a 29-8 overall record and an appearance in the Sweet 16. He averaged 10.4 points per game, 3.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. His 87 made 3-pointers were the third most in the Big Ten and the ninth most in a season in school history. He finished his career with 226 3-pointers, the seventh most in Purdue history. He had 980 career points, 270 rebounds and 242 assists while playing in 128 games with 80 starts.
He scored more than 20 points four times as a senior, including a career-high 23 points against both North Carolina and Bellarmine. He added 22 points against both Illinois and Northwestern. He made at least four 3-pointers in eight games as a senior, including a season-best six against Northwestern.
Intersport, an independent media and marketing firm base in Chicago, will host and produce the event. It invites twenty-four of the nation's best men's and women's college basketball players to compete for slam dunk and 3-point shooting bragging rights. The night features the Great Clips Slam Dunk Championship, the TaxAct Men's 3-Point Championship, the Rocket Mortgage Women's 3-Point Shooting Championship and the Applebee's Team Shootout. The winners of the TaxAct Men's and Rocket Mortgage Women's 3-Point Championships will then compete in the State Farm Battle of the Champions.
For more than 30 years, several of the top players in college basketball have competed in the College Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships including: Gary Payton, Steve Nash, Jason Terry, Kyle Korver, Bobby Hurley, Michael Finley, Allan Houston, Wesley Matthews, Yogi Ferrell, Cappie Pondexter, Katie Gearlds, Kristi Toliver, Tiffany Hayes and Ariel Atkins.
A complete roster of participants in the 2022 State Farm College Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships will be released in the days leading up to the event. For more information, visit CollegeSlam.com