With three straight wins, the Purdue men’s basketball team has moved up significantly in the NCAA’s NET rankings as of Sunday night.
Purdue (14-10, 7-6) is now No. 26 in those rankings that are used to seed teams in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
The Top five in the NET are San Diego State (23-0), Gonzaga (25-1), Baylor (21-1), Kansas (19-3) and Dayton (21-2).
The Big Ten has 12 teams among the Top 68 teams. In addition to No. 26 Purdue, the Big Ten has the following: No. 8 Maryland (19-4, 9-3), No. 11 Michigan State (16-8, 8-5), No. 19 Penn State (18-5, 8-4), No. 21 Ohio State (15-8, 5-7), No. 28 Iowa (17-7, 8-5), No. 31 Rutgers (17-7, 8-5), No. 32 Michigan (14-9, 5-7), No. 33 Wisconsin (14-10, 7-6), No. 34 Illinois (16-7, 8-4), No. 40 Minnesota (12-11, 6-7) and No. 61 Indiana (15-8, 5-7).
College basketball analyst Andy Katz has Purdue as a No. 11 seed in the NCAA as of Saturday.
ESPN’s Joe Lundardi had the Boilers as a No. 10 seed in his last posting as of Friday.
Purdue returns to action hosting Penn State (18-5, 8-4) at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday. The AP Top 25 from last week had the Lions as No. 22. AP updates its rankings each Monday.
Neither of the two weekly polls – Associated Press or USA Today Coaches Poll – have Purdue among the Top 25 teams as of last week.
The NCAA released its mid-season projections for the Top 16 seeds on Friday. Those 16 teams in order of seeding included: No. 1 Baylor, No. 2 Kansas, No. 3 Gonzaga, No. 4 San Diego State, No. 5 Duke, No. 6 Dayton, No. 7 Louisville, No. 8 West Virginia, No. 9 Maryland, No. 10 Florida State, No. 11 Seton Hall, No. 12 Villanova, No. 13 Auburn, No. 14 Oregon, No. 15 Butler and No. 16 Michigan State.